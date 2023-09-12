https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/scott-ritter-us-transfer-of-ever-more-deadly-arms-to-ukraine-reeks-of-desperation-1113319569.html

Scott Ritter: US Transfer of Ever More Deadly Arms to Ukraine Reeks of Desperation

Scott Ritter: US Transfer of Ever More Deadly Arms to Ukraine Reeks of Desperation

The Biden administration is reportedly on the verge of approving the delivery of ultra-long-range ATACMS or GMLRS missiles to Ukraine, with their deployment expected to enable to Kiev to strike deep into the Russian hinterland. Scott Ritter has a simple theory about why the White House is pursuing such a dangerous march up the escalation ladder.

2023-09-12T17:46+0000

2023-09-12T17:46+0000

2023-09-12T18:12+0000

analysis

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

nato

army tactical missile system (atacms)

gmlrs

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110800671_0:15:611:358_1920x0_80_0_0_3329e28c78a826243633e6675fcdfddd.jpg

Officials in Washington have confirmed to US media over the weekend and on Monday that the United States is planning to send Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and/or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions to Ukraine.ATACMS have a range of over 305 km, and carry about 300 high-explosive bomblets. GMLRS have a range of over 70 km, with an extended range (ER) variant capable of firing in excess of 150 km, and are packed with cluster munitions. Both pieces of ordnance can be fired from ground-based launchers that the US has already delivered to Ukraine, including the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).Over the past year-and-a-half, the US and its NATO allies have adopted a cautious, 'two steps forward, one step back' approach to arming Kiev, first assuring that various weapons (be it cluster munitions and long-range cruise missiles or tanks and F-16 fighter jets) would not be sent, citing the danger of escalation tensions with Russia, and then announcing their delivery weeks or months later."The Biden administration seems to be going through a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type phase when it comes to the nature of the weapons that it’s willing to provide to Ukraine," Scott Ritter, a veteran former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, UN weapons inspector and military analyst, told Sputnik. "A year ago, the Biden administration was very reticent about providing certain categories of weapons out of fear to create the potential of an escalation between the United States, between NATO and Russia over Ukraine. The last thing the United States wanted, or so the Biden administration said, was a direct war with Russia."Why Escalation Smells of DesperationDesperation over sobering battlefield realities and a desire to "harm Russia," rather than hopes that the new long-range weapons could turn the tide in the conflict, are the main motivators behind the Biden administration’s escalation strategy, the observer believes."The Ukrainians, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, have suffered 71,000 casualties over the course of the last four months in a failed counteroffensive effort. And there's nothing about the nature of these weapons that would improve Ukraine's chances on the battlefield. These weapons that are being provided are being provided to provide Ukraine with the potential of doing harm to Russia. The ATACMS missiles being provided, simply put, to strike the Crimean bridge, to destroy that bridge, to enable Ukraine to strike targets deep in the Russian rear area - airfields, command posts, logistics. This is a dramatic escalation of the conflict," Ritter stressed."We'll see how this unfolds. My bet is that Russia, a nation that has a history of absorbing 27 million dead in the cause of defeating fascism, defeating Nazism, isn't going to yield to any threats being made by the United States. But we'll find out," Ritter summed up.Ukrainian Proxy's Terror TacticsAt every step up the escalation ladder, the US and its Zelensky regime proxies have assured their constituents and the international community that Ukraine wouldn't use its NATO-delivered weapons to target civilians or civilian infrastructure. At the same time, at every step, the Ukrainian military has demonstrated its readiness to use cluster munitions, HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles against civilians in the Donbass, to target infrastructure in Crimea, Belgorod and Voronezh, and to attack Russian infrastructure, including cites like Moscow, and the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, with long-range drone-based sabotage strikes.To date, Russia has been able to effectively use a variety of defensive platform, from short, medium and long-range air defense missile systems to electronic warfare jammers, to defend borders and cities against Ukrainian attacks. Today, the main issue for Russia's air defenses revolves around the Ukrainian military’s attempts find holes in the 1,000+ km frontline's air defenses, and to plug any existing gaps.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/as-ammo-dries-up-us-set-to-shift-blame-for-ukraine-counteroffensive-debacle--1113298286.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/nuland-lets-slip-us-supports-ukraine-targeting-russias-most-precious-assets-1113274419.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter, a military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, commented on the US's march up the escalation ladder. Scott Ritter, a military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, commented on the US's march up the escalation ladder. 2023-09-12T17:46+0000 true PT3M26S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

scott ritter, united states, russia, nato, ukraine, proxy war, atacms, long-range, missile, strikes, capabilities, desperation