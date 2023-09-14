https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/ex-ukrainian-prime-minister-accuses-kiev-of-stealing-billions-from-budget-in-arms-deals-1113372654.html

Ex-Ukrainian PM Accuses Kiev of Stealing Billions From Budget in Arms Deals

Ukrainian authorities siphoned off over 100 billion hryvnias ($2.7 billion) from the state budget by purchasing overpriced and poor-quality ammunition, equipment and air defense weapons, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov said on Thursday.

"According to the most modest estimates, [the Ukrainian authorities] stole more than 100 billion budget hryvnias. The representatives of 'Servant of the People' [ruling party] spent most of the budget money to purchase ammunition. [They] bought old poor-quality stuff at a 'gold price'," Azarov wrote on his Telegram channel. The ex-prime minister said that the same corruption scheme worked in air defense procurement, citing an incident when the authorities signed a contract for four air defense missiles, while in reality there were only three of them. After Russia's missile attacks, all of the four get written off and "someone buys a new apartment in Paris," Azarov added. The Ukrainian government has been rocked by a slew of dismissals linked to military procurement, the latest being Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy defended his government's poor anti-corruption record in an interview with US broadcaster on Sunday, saying lavish financial and military aid provided to Kiev by the West had not been affected.

