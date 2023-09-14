International
Hunter Biden Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison in Latest Indictment
A US federal court on Thursday released a three-count indictment against the US president's son Hunter Biden, court documents revealed.
18:24 GMT 14.09.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 14.09.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal court released a three-count indictment against the US president's son Hunter Biden, court documents revealed on Thursday.
Biden's three charges are related to his alleged false statements in the purchase of a firearm and he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the charges, according to the court documents.
As stated in the document, the grand jury of the judicial district in the state of Delaware agreed on the charge on three counts: two of them are related to the fact that Hunter Biden provided false information for the purchase of a pistol Colt, denying the use of drugs, the third - on the possession of weapons during the use.
According to the state prosecutors' line of inquiry, the crimes were committed by the son of the US president in October 2018.
Hunter Biden, who is the first child of an incumbent US president to ever be indicted, is charged with two episodes of "willful failure to pay taxes". According to the official data, he failed to pay more than $100,000 in 2017 and 2018, which threatened him with 12 months in prison on each count of those charges. Biden Jr. was also charged separately with knowingly possessing a Colt handgun in 2018 while using banned drugs. This also violates the law and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.
Hunter Biden made a plea deal with investigators regarding the tax evasion charges and also agreed to pretrial measures in the illegal gun possession case, allowing the charge to be expunged from court history over time if he adheres to the terms of the agreement and completes a rehabilitation program.
The judge had earlier stopped short of approving the deal.
