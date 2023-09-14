https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/kievs-russophobia-in-full-view-miss-ukraine-2023-boots-three-over-russia-ties-1113366260.html
Kiev's Russophobia in Full View: 'Miss Ukraine 2023' Boots Three Over 'Russia Ties'
Kiev’s Russophobia in Full View: ‘Miss Ukraine 2023’ Boots Three Over ‘Russia Ties’
After Moscow launched its special military operation, the Kiev regime wasted no time in ramping up its efforts to eradicate any trace of Soviet and Russian... 14.09.2023, Sputnik International
It seems that fueling Russophobia remains on the Zelensky regime's table, especially now that Ukraine's counteroffensive continues to show no signs of progress. Organizers of the Miss Ukraine 2023 beauty pageant have disqualified three contestants for allegedly being somehow connected to Russia.The organizers of Miss Ukraine 2023 made a post on their official page, emphasizing their thorough fact-checking process. However, they failed to provide any evidence to support the accusations of "Russia ties" against the three individuals involved, whose identities have not been revealed.Two other girls have since voluntarily withdrawn from the contest, and their names have not been released either.The developments come after Ukrainian comedian and social media personality Andrey Luzan accused a number of the contestants of having ties to Russia. The list allegedly includes Kseniya Magera, Irina Pilayeva, Yekaterina Chuvashova, as well as Yelizaveta Gonchar, Yekaterina Demyanova and Valentina Burbelo.Luzan explains that Magera, for instance, used to reside in Moscow but relocated to Dubai last year. It is said that she stays in touch with Russian models and even converses fluently in Russian.In February, Anna Linnikova, the model who represented Russia at the Miss Universe beauty contest, responded to a barrage of hateful messages from Ukrainian users. Instead of sinking to their level, she graciously advised them to seek psychological assistance. Anna's strength and compassion are truly commendable."I'm very sorry that people behave like this. They choose anger and negativity instead of a visit to a psychotherapist," the girl stressed in a YouTube post.In a separate development earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russophobia and neo-Nazism "have become the norm in Ukraine" as Kiev began using history "as a weapon of ideological struggle."Following the commencement of the special military operation, the Zelensky regime promptly initiated the process known as de-Russification. As a result, monuments dedicated to Russian poets, writers, scientists, and political figures were dismantled, and a significant number of streets with Russian associations were renamed.
Kiev’s Russophobia in Full View: ‘Miss Ukraine 2023’ Boots Three Over ‘Russia Ties’
After Moscow launched its special military operation, the Kiev regime wasted no time in ramping up its efforts to eradicate any trace of Soviet and Russian influence in Ukraine.
It seems that fueling Russophobia remains on the Zelensky regime’s table, especially now that Ukraine’s counteroffensive
continues to show no signs of progress. Organizers of the Miss Ukraine 2023 beauty pageant have disqualified three contestants for allegedly being somehow connected to Russia.
The organizers of Miss Ukraine 2023 made a post on their official page, emphasizing their thorough fact-checking process. However, they failed to provide any evidence to support the accusations of "Russia ties" against the three individuals involved, whose identities have not been revealed.
Two other girls have since voluntarily withdrawn from the contest, and their names have not been released either.
The developments come after Ukrainian comedian and social media personality Andrey Luzan accused a number of the contestants of having ties to Russia. The list allegedly includes Kseniya Magera, Irina Pilayeva, Yekaterina Chuvashova, as well as Yelizaveta Gonchar, Yekaterina Demyanova and Valentina Burbelo.
Luzan explains that Magera, for instance, used to reside in Moscow but relocated to Dubai last year. It is said that she stays in touch with Russian models and even converses fluently in Russian.
In February, Anna Linnikova, the model who represented Russia at the Miss Universe beauty contest, responded to a barrage of hateful messages from Ukrainian users. Instead of sinking to their level, she graciously advised them to seek psychological assistance. Anna's strength and compassion are truly commendable.
“I’m very sorry that people behave like this. They choose anger and negativity instead of a visit to a psychotherapist,” the girl stressed in a YouTube post.
In a separate development earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin
said that Russophobia and neo-Nazism “have become the norm in Ukraine” as Kiev began using history “as a weapon of ideological struggle.”
Following the commencement of the special military operation
, the Zelensky regime promptly initiated the process known as de-Russification. As a result, monuments dedicated to Russian poets, writers, scientists, and political figures were dismantled, and a significant number of streets with Russian associations were renamed.