ussophobia and neo-Nazism have become the norm in Ukraine and the Baltic States, and history is being used as a tool of ideological struggle, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2023-09-05T14:29+0000
"New meanings, challenges of the time clearly show that Nazism was defeated in 1945, but, unfortunately, it was not eliminated: it manifests itself again in the same Russophobia or Antisemitism. And the glorification of Nazi criminals, direct propaganda of Nazism in the Baltic states, an just in Ukraine, in general, have become the norm, as if there was no Nuremberg," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Victory Organizing Committee. Putin added that history was started to be used "as a weapon of ideological struggle."Over the course of the years, the Ukrainian regime declared Nazi collaborators in WWII "heroes of Ukraine", naming streets after them and opening monuments to the war criminals. At the same time, numerous paramilitary groups supported by Kiev have been openly brandishing neo-Nazi symbols, while Ukrainian politicians voiced their support for the harshest discrimination against everyone who refused to support such policies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian leader noted on Tuesday that the country confronts ideological descendants of Nazi criminals in Ukraine, stressing that they are the real enemy of Russia, and not the common people terrorized by the radicals.
"New meanings, challenges of the time clearly show that Nazism was defeated in 1945, but, unfortunately, it was not eliminated: it manifests itself again in the same Russophobia or Antisemitism. And the glorification of Nazi criminals, direct propaganda of Nazism in the Baltic states, an just in Ukraine, in general, have become the norm
, as if there was no Nuremberg," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Victory Organizing Committee.
Putin added that history was started to be used "as a weapon of ideological struggle."
Over the course of the years, the Ukrainian regime declared Nazi collaborators
in WWII "heroes of Ukraine", naming streets after them and opening monuments to the war criminals. At the same time, numerous paramilitary groups
supported by Kiev have been openly brandishing neo-Nazi symbols
, while Ukrainian politicians voiced their support for the harshest discrimination against everyone who refused to support such policies.