Maine Braces for Lee's Impact as State Placed on First Hurricane Watch in 15 Years
Maine Governor Janet Mills has declared a state of emergency, and the region is preparing for 20-foot waves, 70 mph winds as Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 storm, swirls off the coast.
Maine is facing a rare and potentially dangerous event as Hurricane Lee approaches its shores, a development which saw the the Pine Tree State placed under a hurricane watch for the first time in over a decade.The situation is expected to worsen as Lee approaches the coastline, with a dangerous storm surge projected for Massachusetts' Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Island. The brunt of the storm is anticipated to hit early Saturday, threatening to exacerbate the already waterlogged conditions in the region.Emergency management agencies and the Coast Guard have issued warnings to New England residents to prepare for the hurricane's impact. Utility companies are mobilizing reinforcements to address potential power outages. Communities, such as Boothbay Harbor Marina in Maine, are working together to fortify boats.The hurricane poses a multifaceted threat, including massive ocean waves, powerful wind gusts that could knock down weakened trees, raising the risk of flash flooding in an already saturated region.In addition to Lee, the region experienced unrelated severe weather, with a likely tornado causing damage to trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut.As Maine and neighboring regions brace for Lee's impact, the government is urging residents to take the storm seriously, prepare, and consider assembling a 72-hour safety kit. Maine Governor Janet Mills has also requested a preemptive presidential disaster declaration to access federal resources.
