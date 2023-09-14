https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/norways-armed-forces-chief-says-nato-running-short-of-ammunition-1113379605.html

Norway's Armed Forces Chief Says NATO Running Short of Ammunition

NATO's ammunition stockpiles are running dangerously low, with demand outstripping supply, head of the Norwegian armed forces Eirik Kristoffersen said on Thursday.

"[Procurement] is still going slow. All the defense chiefs that I have spoken to say that the demand for new weapons surpasses production," Kristoffersen told a Norwegian newspaper ahead of a top-level meeting of the bloc's top brass. NATO chiefs of defense will gather in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday for their annual Military Committee Conference, the newspaper said, adding that 31 commanders-in-chief from NATO countries, plus current candidate Sweden, will participate in the meeting. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

