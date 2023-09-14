International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/norways-armed-forces-chief-says-nato-running-short-of-ammunition-1113379605.html
Norway's Armed Forces Chief Says NATO Running Short of Ammunition
Norway's Armed Forces Chief Says NATO Running Short of Ammunition
NATO's ammunition stockpiles are running dangerously low, with demand outstripping supply, head of the Norwegian armed forces Eirik Kristoffersen said on Thursday.
2023-09-14T18:35+0000
2023-09-14T18:35+0000
military
nato
norway
oslo
ukraine
nato expansion
nato forces
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
"[Procurement] is still going slow. All the defense chiefs that I have spoken to say that the demand for new weapons surpasses production," Kristoffersen told a Norwegian newspaper ahead of a top-level meeting of the bloc's top brass. NATO chiefs of defense will gather in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday for their annual Military Committee Conference, the newspaper said, adding that 31 commanders-in-chief from NATO countries, plus current candidate Sweden, will participate in the meeting. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/western-weapons-captured-in-ukraine-displayed-at-army-2023-military-expo-in-russia-1112613701.html
norway
oslo
ukraine
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato countries, nato summit, nato forces, norway in nato, nato expansion, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, cluster bombs for ukraine, cluster munitions for ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions
nato countries, nato summit, nato forces, norway in nato, nato expansion, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, cluster bombs for ukraine, cluster munitions for ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions

Norway's Armed Forces Chief Says NATO Running Short of Ammunition

18:35 GMT 14.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO's ammunition stockpiles are running dangerously low, with demand outstripping supply, head of the Norwegian armed forces Eirik Kristoffersen said on Thursday.
"[Procurement] is still going slow. All the defense chiefs that I have spoken to say that the demand for new weapons surpasses production," Kristoffersen told a Norwegian newspaper ahead of a top-level meeting of the bloc's top brass.
NATO chiefs of defense will gather in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday for their annual Military Committee Conference, the newspaper said, adding that 31 commanders-in-chief from NATO countries, plus current candidate Sweden, will participate in the meeting.
Australian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
Multimedia
Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia
15 August, 13:20 GMT
Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала