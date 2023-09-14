https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/pentagon-using-ukraine-as-testing-ground-for-electronic-warfare-says-us-commander-1113381823.html

Pentagon Using Ukraine as Testing Ground for Electronic Warfare, Says US Commander

The US Military Commander of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing said that the Pentagon is "taking notes" on the electronic warfare methods being utilized by both sides of Russia's special military operation.

The Pentagon is “taking notes” on the electronic warfare (EW) tactics being used by Russia and Ukraine during the special military operation as a means to prepare for any future direct hostilities, a US military official has revealed.US Military Commander Josh Kozlov was quoted as saying such during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland by a military-focused US media outlet.The leader of the US Army 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, which was established two years ago to catch the US military up with its rivals in electronic warfare, said that both sides of the conflict in Ukraine have shown impressive abilities in the field.Russia EW tactics have prevented drones from attacking inside of Russia, affected Western targeting systems and disrupted communications between Ukrainian forces.Ukrainian leadership has attempted to entice Western countries to supply more weapons by pointing out that it can act as a testing range for weapons.In June, then-Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that “for the military industry of the world, you can't invent a better testing ground,” than the battlefield in Ukraine. Who the lab rats are in this experiment was left unsaid.If Ukraine is viewed as an experiment, it seems that Western weapons are failing the test. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that 71,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed or injured since the start of Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive, along with 18,000 armored vehicles and 543 tanks, including German-made Leopard-2 and UK-produced Challenger-2 tanks.

