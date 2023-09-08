https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensives-last-desperate-push-1113205046.html

Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive’s Last, Desperate Push

Recent Ukrainian attacks in against the villages of Rabotino and Verbovoe will only lead to further attrition of Kiev’s forces, Scott Ritter, former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-09-08T14:33+0000

Ukraine is gaining ground in its counteroffensive started in June, claimed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, addressing lawmakers at the European Parliament. Does that mean Ukraine has finally achieved a breakthrough after nearly four months and heavy casualties?"To answer that question, we have to know what the goals and objectives of the current phase of the Ukrainian counteroffensive are," Scott Ritter, a military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, told Sputnik.However, these objectives have not been reached so far, per Ritter. Presently, the Ukrainians are claiming that they have put infantry units beyond the so-called "dragon's teeth", the concrete obstacles that constitute the first line of Russia's defenses. In particular, the Kiev regime says its forces managed to take the villages of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.Still, the Russian Ministry of Defense made it clear on September 7 and 8 that the Russian forces are continuing to successfully repel attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of the settlements. As Russian military blogger Rybar remarked on his Telegram account: it's the best way "to turn Rabotino into a continuous conveyor of death for Ukrainian units."What's Russia's New Defensive Doctrine?What's actually going on in Rabotino and Verbovoe is part of a new Russian defensive doctrine, explains the former Marine intelligence officer.In accordance with the doctrine, "the purpose of the forward defensive zone is to receive an enemy attack to help break it up, to use defensive belts, minefields, obstacles, what they call, 'fire cauldrons' or 'sacks' where you want to force the enemy to come in so you can hit them with artillery, to break up the attack, but not to hold and die," explained Ritter.Once Ukrainians achieve localized superiority, Russians will withdraw and continue to grind the enemy forces further. The irony of the situation, according to Ritter, is that the first line of defense is meant to be broken by the Ukrainians, at a time and place, determined not by the Ukrainians, but by the Russians who've been shaping the battlefield from the outset of Kiev's botched counteroffensive."Even if the Ukrainians have succeeded in penetrating the first line of Russia's defense, this is done by design. This is not the final battle. They would still need to exploit this breach. Move on to the second line of defense where they'll come under even increasing intensity of attack."That is, even if the Ukrainian military takes a couple of villages here and there it does not mean any breakthrough, but rather a beginning of the end of Kiev's counteroffensive.Why is Russia's First Line of Defense a Death Trap?Russia has forced the Ukrainian military to burn through their reserves and ammunition while storming the first line of defense, according to Ritter.Exhausted by struggling to overcome Russia's defense lines, the Ukrainians will have no strength left to push on forward, said Ritter. "This is part of Alexander Romanchuck's defensive concept, and it's been executed perfectly by the Russians at Rabotino," he stressed.Why are Ukrainians Pushing Forward Despite Failing to Make Progress?"This is a political question that can only be answered by the Ukrainians," said Ritter.Per the military analyst, Kiev wants to demonstrate to the West that the billions of dollars of assistance have not been given in vain and that if Ukraine asks for military assistance, it will effectively use this military assistance to further not only Ukrainian objectives, but NATO's objectives as well.However, the problem here is that Kiev and NATO's objectives aren't necessarily identical, the US military veteran highlighted.While Ukraine's objectives include the physical reconquest of territory Ukraine believes belongs to it, NATO's goal is not so much about achieving decisive military victory on the battlefield, but to inflict pain on Russia to an extent that there could be a "Moscow Maidan", akin to one that happened in Kiev in 2014, Ritter explained.One should bear in mind that NATO isn't here to help Ukraine achieve a military victory: "NATO's here to use Ukrainian lives as chips in a gambling game designed to hurt the Russians," the military expert emphasized.Who is to Blame for Ukraine's Failing Counteroffensive?While one cannot absolve Ukraine of its responsibility for the unfolding havoc – given that Volodymyr Zelensky could have ended the conflict back in March 2022 following Russo-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul – one cannot absolve NATO, either, according to Ritter.Per the former Marine intelligence officer, the crux of the matter is that the Pentagon and NATO commanders have never conducted "combined arms warfare" in their career, having spent the last 20 years involved in "low-intensity conflict operations" in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere. As a result, American officials, NATO officials, American officers, NATO officers are trying to teach Ukrainians about a doctrine – combined arms warfare – which they themselves are not masters of."The answer is, NATO itself has a paper tiger that for the last 20 years has not been funded properly. They haven't been training properly. They've not been doing the right kind of defense procurement properly. And there's not a single military today that's healthy enough to carry out the kind of combat that's taking place in Ukraine, let alone transfer equipment to the Ukrainian military that could assist them in doing this kind of warfare."Insufficient training, Ukraine's change of military doctrine and style of weaponry "in mid-race", and lack of resources also contributed to Kiev's defeats, according to the military expert.What's the End Game?Ritter noted that Ukraine's botched counteroffensive appears to have brought NATO commanders from their fantasy world – in which Russia is "weak" and its military is "failing" – back to the ground."I think what's happening with this counteroffensive failing right now is that the reality is being changed in the Pentagon. For the first time, you're starting to hear Pentagon officials talk about Russian competence. They're acknowledging grudgingly, but acknowledging that the Russians have prepared a very effective defense. They give most of the credit to mines, trees and shrubs. That's serious. That's what they were saying."The Russians turned out to be very good and this fact disrupted NATO's gambit, according to Ritter. He noted that "there's a whole new reality setting in in the West about the impossibility of achieving their goals and objectives" in Ukraine; and now the West is facing a dilemma of how to mitigate the consequences of the imminent defeat.

