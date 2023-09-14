International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russia-declares-2-employees-of-us-embassy-personae-non-gratae-1113371595.html
Russia Declares Two US Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae
Russia Declares Two US Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae
Russia declared two employees of the embassy of the United States in Moscow personae non gratae on Thursday, and they have to leave the country within seven days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
2023-09-14T13:31+0000
2023-09-14T14:52+0000
world
russian foreign ministry
russia
us
us foreign policy
diplomatic expulsions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_0:143:3072:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_a89bea0d042761c8588bf05ed990d0fa.jpg
According to the statement, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was summoned to the ministry on Thursday to receive a strong demarche over the actions of Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein, the first and the second secretaries of the Embassy, which are “incompatible with the diplomatic status.” “These persons [Sillin and Berstein] carried out illegal activities by maintaining contact with Russian citizen [Robert] Shonov, accused of ‘confidential cooperation’ with a foreign state. [Shonov] was given tasks with the goal of harming the national security of the Russian Federation for financial compensation. The US ambassador was informed that J. Sillin and D. Bernstein must leave Russian territory within 7 days in the status of persona non grata,” the ministry said. The ministry added that the actions of the US diplomatic mission, including interference in Russia’s internal affairs, were “unacceptable.” “The Russian side expects Washington to draw the right conclusions and refrain from confrontational steps,” the ministry emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/russias-fsb-says-stopped-illegal-activity-of-informant-of-us-embassy-in-moscow-shonov-1112938312.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/majority-of-us-disapproves-of-bidens-handling-of-economy-foreign-policy---poll-1112659303.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089858677_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d11baf01af7028bbef9e7f05d8d7140.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign policy, us foreign policy, expulsion of diplomats, us diplomats,non gratae
russian foreign policy, us foreign policy, expulsion of diplomats, us diplomats,non gratae

Russia Declares Two US Embassy Employees Personae Non Gratae

13:31 GMT 14.09.2023 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 14.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovFlags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia declared two employees of the Embassy of the United States in Moscow personae non gratae on Thursday, and they have to leave the country within seven days, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy was summoned to the ministry on Thursday to receive a strong demarche over the actions of Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein, the first and the second secretaries of the Embassy, which are “incompatible with the diplomatic status.”
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
Russia
Russia's FSB Says Stopped Illegal Activity of Informant of US Embassy in Moscow - Shonov
28 August, 06:00 GMT
“These persons [Sillin and Berstein] carried out illegal activities by maintaining contact with Russian citizen [Robert] Shonov, accused of ‘confidential cooperation’ with a foreign state. [Shonov] was given tasks with the goal of harming the national security of the Russian Federation for financial compensation. The US ambassador was informed that J. Sillin and D. Bernstein must leave Russian territory within 7 days in the status of persona non grata,” the ministry said.
The ministry added that the actions of the US diplomatic mission, including interference in Russia’s internal affairs, were “unacceptable.
“The Russian side expects Washington to draw the right conclusions and refrain from confrontational steps,” the ministry emphasized.
A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Americas
Majority of US Disapproves of Biden’s Handling of Economy, Foreign Policy - Poll
17 August, 02:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала