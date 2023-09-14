'They're Red Flags': Libertarian Party Eyes Conservatorship for Biden, McConnell
Conservatorships have come to the forefront of the public consciousness after celebrity Britney Spears began a long legal battle to end hers. Amanda Bynes, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and former NFL star and the subject of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," Michael Oher, are some notable celebrities that either are or were under a conservatorship.
The Libertarian Party announced on late Wednesday that they plan to file a conservatorship for US President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over concerns their age and mental stumbles make them unfit to serve in office.
A conservatorship is a legal status in which a judge appoints an individual to manage the finances and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person. It is unclear what kind of power the conservatorship would theoretically give the Libertarian Party of the American president and Senate minority leader, but according to the post on X, the intention is to showcase to the American people that “the mental health of our leaders is a priority that should transcend political affiliations.”
The announcement calls on the reader not to dismiss the action as political theater and provides a list of concerning actions by both politicians.
“We're all aware of the gaffes, the lapses in memory, the freezes, and the incoherent statements made by these two powerful men,” the statement reads. “These aren't mere quirks; they're red flags. The decisions made in the Oval Office and on the Senate floor have far-reaching implications, affecting both domestic policy and international relations. If the individuals making these decisions aren't at their cognitive best, the consequences could be dire.”
In explaining their justification for a conservatorship over Biden, the Libertarian Party pointed to Biden forgetting names, stumbling over words, “speaking gibberish,” and the president attempting to shake hands with thin air.
For McConnell, the Libertarian Party points at “contradictory statements,” a lack of focus, and his now-infamous penchant for freezing during news conferences.
McConnell has frozen twice during public addresses, seemingly unable to answer questions or respond to his aides. The attending physician of Congress released a letter one day later pronouncing the senator fit to serve and blaming the incidents on "dehydration" and lingering "lightheadedness" of a concussion he suffered in March.
The statement attributes a variety of issues the United States is facing to the cognitive decline of the nation’s leaders.
“Beyond the easily observable mental and physical instabilities of both men, the indefensible incurrence of $4.8 Trillion in debt, continued involvement in an unwinnable proxy war in Ukraine, questionable and potentially criminal business and political affiliations, and lack of awareness to the state of the United States domestically make these conservatorships a matter of utmost urgency.”
Notably, 90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was not mentioned in the post.
The statement concludes by noting that the party is seeking legal representation in Washington, DC, to help them file the conservatorship. “We invite you to join us in this critical endeavor. The future of our nation depends on the mental fitness of those at its helm. Let's act before it's too late.”