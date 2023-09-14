https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/theyre-red-flags-libertarian-party-eyes-conservatorship-for-biden-mcconnell-1113380887.html

'They're Red Flags': Libertarian Party Eyes Conservatorship for Biden, McConnell

'They're Red Flags': Libertarian Party Eyes Conservatorship for Biden, McConnell

The Libertarian Party announced on Wednesday night that they plan to file a conservatorship over President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

2023-09-14T20:57+0000

2023-09-14T20:57+0000

2023-09-14T20:55+0000

mitch mcconnell

joe biden

libertarian party

washington dc

senate

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081747467_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9f009ade3312c9c2aae69ae0f761db.jpg

The Libertarian Party announced on late Wednesday that they plan to file a conservatorship for US President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over concerns their age and mental stumbles make them unfit to serve in office.A conservatorship is a legal status in which a judge appoints an individual to manage the finances and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person. It is unclear what kind of power the conservatorship would theoretically give the Libertarian Party of the American president and Senate minority leader, but according to the post on X, the intention is to showcase to the American people that “the mental health of our leaders is a priority that should transcend political affiliations.”The announcement calls on the reader not to dismiss the action as political theater and provides a list of concerning actions by both politicians. In explaining their justification for a conservatorship over Biden, the Libertarian Party pointed to Biden forgetting names, stumbling over words, “speaking gibberish,” and the president attempting to shake hands with thin air.For McConnell, the Libertarian Party points at “contradictory statements,” a lack of focus, and his now-infamous penchant for freezing during news conferences.McConnell has frozen twice during public addresses, seemingly unable to answer questions or respond to his aides. The attending physician of Congress released a letter one day later pronouncing the senator fit to serve and blaming the incidents on "dehydration" and lingering "lightheadedness" of a concussion he suffered in March.The statement attributes a variety of issues the United States is facing to the cognitive decline of the nation’s leaders.Notably, 90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was not mentioned in the post.The statement concludes by noting that the party is seeking legal representation in Washington, DC, to help them file the conservatorship. “We invite you to join us in this critical endeavor. The future of our nation depends on the mental fitness of those at its helm. Let's act before it's too late.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230217/gaffe-a-day-keeps-the-doctor-away-does-bidens-physical-clear-up-fitness-for-office-worries-1107491429.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/us-senate-minority-leader-mcconnell-freezes-again-during-press-conference-in-kentucky-1113000828.html

washington dc

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

conservatorship, cognitive decline, dementia in washington, is mcconnell healthy, is biden demented?