https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/venezuela-will-send-its-first-astronaut-to-moon-as-part-of-chinas-mission-1113357430.html

Venezuela Will Send Its First Astronaut to Moon as Part of China's Mission

Venezuela Will Send Its First Astronaut to Moon as Part of China's Mission

Venezuela will send its first astronaut to the Moon as part of a Chinese mission under scientific and technological cooperation with China, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday.

2023-09-14T02:08+0000

2023-09-14T02:08+0000

2023-09-14T02:06+0000

beyond politics

china

nicolas maduro

venezuela

conviasa

moon mission

chinese lunar exploration program

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901788_0:77:1481:910_1920x0_80_0_0_d772c446250a5c20c442fec49af8ffa4.jpg

"The symbol of the work of the committee on scientific, technological, industrial and aerospace cooperation [of the China-Venezuela commission] will sooner or later be the arrival of the first Venezuelan to the moon aboard a Chinese spacecraft," Maduro told the closing event of the 17th China-Venezuela High-Level Joint Commission in Beijing.The president added that the results of the work of the commission and the Venezuelan authorities' state visit to China allow for the beginning of a new post-COVID-19 stage in the relations between the two countries, meeting modern challenges and marked by growth and joint development. Maduro added that new agreements on Venezuelan food exports to China, cooperation in critical communications infrastructure, digital economy and tourism development are among key bilateral achievements between the countries. The president also said that an agreement to link Venezuela and China by air would be signed, saying that Venezuela's Conviasa air carrier was ready to launch direct flights to China "so that the Chinese will come to Venezuela - to our beaches, to our jungles, to our mountains." Maduro noted that tourism, air traffic, the development of the satellite industry and the country's participation in the project of an international station on the moon are a part of "this stage of our relationship."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russia-could-send-new-mission-to-south-pole-of-moon-in-2025-2026---roscosmos-1112879760.html

china

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, astronaut, chinese mission to the moon, venezuelan president nicolas maduro