https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/emotions-wont-help-kiev-resolve-issue-of-grain-exports-to-eu--report-1113391025.html
‘Emotions Won’t Help’ Kiev Resolve Issue of Grain Exports to EU – Report
‘Emotions Won’t Help’ Kiev Resolve Issue of Grain Exports to EU – Report
The European Commission is to decide whether to extend a ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to five EU countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, restrictions that expire on September 15.
2023-09-15T11:40+0000
2023-09-15T11:40+0000
2023-09-15T11:40+0000
world
ukraine
russia
european union (eu)
european commission
imports
grain
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113390866_0:0:3026:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_3a725b1c0813af0a6f8f14785b646574.jpg
Ukrainian representatives have thrown tantrums during a session of the European Commission’s joint coordination platform for Ukrainian exports, accusing Poland of deliberately creating obstacles to the transit of Ukrainian grain, an unnamed high-ranking EU diplomat has told a Polish news outlet.According to the source, “emotions will not help”, especially given that “the matter has an economic and political dimension.”The source added that Warsaw was accused by Kiev of intentionally causing transit difficulties for Ukrainian grain exports.The remarks come a few days after Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said that Warsaw adopted a resolution that bans the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15 regardless of the upcoming decision of the European Commission.Kiev, in turn, signaled readiness to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the background of Poland's statements on banning grain imports from Ukraine.In late March, a number of EU countries urged Von der Leyen to intervene in the crisis caused by the influx of grain from Ukraine.The letter from the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia noted that "the problems are related to a significant increase in supplies of Ukrainian products to the markets of EU member states, especially those bordering or close to Ukraine."In particular, "there has been an unprecedented increase in imports of cereals, oilseeds, eggs, poultry, sugar, apple juice, berries, apples, flour, honey and pasta," the letter read. The document was followed by the European Commission deciding to ban imports of certain grain crops from Ukraine, measures that came into force on May 2 for a period until June 5. The ban was later extended until September 15 this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraine-grain-conflict-divides-eu-again-1113351729.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113390866_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1de62e634291636686f333d2b9d7d6ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
ukrainian grain, imports of ukrainian grain to eu countries, european commission's ban of ukrainian grain exports
ukrainian grain, imports of ukrainian grain to eu countries, european commission's ban of ukrainian grain exports
‘Emotions Won’t Help’ Kiev Resolve Issue of Grain Exports to EU – Report
The European Commission is expected to decide before the end of the day on whether to extend a temporary ban on the import of some categories of grain from Ukraine to five EU countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The restrictions expired on September 15.
Ukrainian representatives have thrown tantrums during a session of the European Commission’s joint coordination platform for Ukrainian exports, accusing Poland of deliberately creating obstacles to the transit of Ukrainian grain
, an unnamed high-ranking EU diplomat has told a Polish news outlet.
"The situation was very tense due to [the behavior of] the Ukrainian side, who was extremely emotional," the diplomat was cited by the news outlet as saying.
According to the source, “emotions will not help”, especially given that “the matter has an economic and political dimension.”
The source added that Warsaw was accused by Kiev of intentionally causing transit difficulties for Ukrainian grain exports.
The insider argued that during the platform’s meeting, the Ukrainian side accused Poland of deliberately carrying out veterinary checks and extending the waiting period at border crossings to twelve days.
The remarks come a few days after Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said that Warsaw adopted a resolution that bans the import of Ukrainian grain
after September 15 regardless of the upcoming decision of the European Commission.
"The adopted resolution has been sent to the European Commission’s table. If it does not make a decision, […] then we will definitely put into effect our order, which will ban the import of four types of [Ukrainian] grain into Poland until the European Union regulates Poland-Ukraine economic relations," Telus told a Polish state broadcaster on Tuesday.
Kiev, in turn, signaled readiness to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the background of Poland's statements on banning grain imports from Ukraine.
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is due to decide on the extension of a ban on Ukrainian grain imports before the end of this day.
In late March, a number of EU countries urged Von der Leyen to intervene in the crisis caused by the influx of grain from Ukraine.
The letter from the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia noted that "the problems are related to a significant increase in supplies of Ukrainian products to the markets of EU member states, especially those bordering or close to Ukraine."
In particular, "there has been an unprecedented increase in imports of cereals, oilseeds, eggs, poultry, sugar, apple juice, berries, apples, flour, honey and pasta," the letter read. The document was followed by the European Commission deciding to ban imports of certain grain crops from Ukraine, measures that came into force on May 2 for a period until June 5. The ban was later extended until September 15 this year.