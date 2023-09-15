https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/emotions-wont-help-kiev-resolve-issue-of-grain-exports-to-eu--report-1113391025.html

‘Emotions Won’t Help’ Kiev Resolve Issue of Grain Exports to EU – Report

‘Emotions Won’t Help’ Kiev Resolve Issue of Grain Exports to EU – Report

The European Commission is to decide whether to extend a ban on the import of grain from Ukraine to five EU countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, restrictions that expire on September 15.

2023-09-15T11:40+0000

2023-09-15T11:40+0000

2023-09-15T11:40+0000

world

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

european commission

imports

grain

ban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113390866_0:0:3026:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_3a725b1c0813af0a6f8f14785b646574.jpg

Ukrainian representatives have thrown tantrums during a session of the European Commission’s joint coordination platform for Ukrainian exports, accusing Poland of deliberately creating obstacles to the transit of Ukrainian grain, an unnamed high-ranking EU diplomat has told a Polish news outlet.According to the source, “emotions will not help”, especially given that “the matter has an economic and political dimension.”The source added that Warsaw was accused by Kiev of intentionally causing transit difficulties for Ukrainian grain exports.The remarks come a few days after Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said that Warsaw adopted a resolution that bans the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15 regardless of the upcoming decision of the European Commission.Kiev, in turn, signaled readiness to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the background of Poland's statements on banning grain imports from Ukraine.In late March, a number of EU countries urged Von der Leyen to intervene in the crisis caused by the influx of grain from Ukraine.The letter from the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia noted that "the problems are related to a significant increase in supplies of Ukrainian products to the markets of EU member states, especially those bordering or close to Ukraine."In particular, "there has been an unprecedented increase in imports of cereals, oilseeds, eggs, poultry, sugar, apple juice, berries, apples, flour, honey and pasta," the letter read. The document was followed by the European Commission deciding to ban imports of certain grain crops from Ukraine, measures that came into force on May 2 for a period until June 5. The ban was later extended until September 15 this year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/ukraine-grain-conflict-divides-eu-again-1113351729.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

ukrainian grain, imports of ukrainian grain to eu countries, european commission's ban of ukrainian grain exports