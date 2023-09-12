https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/polish-govt-adopts-resolution-to-ban-ukrainian-grain-import-after-september-15-1113310101.html

Polish Gov't Adopts Resolution to Ban Ukrainian Grain Import After September 15

The Polish government has adopted a resolution that bans the import of Ukrainian grain after September 15 regardless of the decision of the European Commission, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Robert Telus said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would file an appeal to the International Court of Arbitration if the ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to some EU countries continues. "The adopted resolution has been sent to the European Commission for its decision. If it does not make a decision, and we still have a few days until September 15, then we will definitely put into effect our order, which will ban the import of four types of grain into Poland until the European Union regulates Poland-Ukraine economic relations," Telus told a Polish state broadcaster.

