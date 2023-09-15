https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/gazprom-says-sent-lng-of-own-production-along-northern-sea-route-for-1st-time-1113390512.html

Gazprom Sent LNG of Own Production Along Northern Sea Route for 1st Time

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday that it had sent liquefied natural gas (LNG) of its own production along the Northern Sea Route for the first time, adding that the cargo arrived in China.

"For the first time, Gazprom delivered a batch of liquefied natural gas of its own production along the Northern Sea Route. The gas tanker Veliky Novgorod with a batch of LNG produced at the complex near the Portovaya compressor station today completed unloading at the Tangshan LNG receiving terminal in China," the company wrote on Telegram.

