Gazprom Sent LNG of Own Production Along Northern Sea Route for 1st Time
"For the first time, Gazprom delivered a batch of liquefied natural gas of its own production along the Northern Sea Route. The gas tanker Veliky Novgorod with a batch of LNG produced at the complex near the Portovaya compressor station today completed unloading at the Tangshan LNG receiving terminal in China," the company wrote on Telegram.
09:54 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 09:55 GMT 15.09.2023)
