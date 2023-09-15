https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/matter-of-honor-n-korea-will-never-bow-to-us-pressure-despite-huge-weapons-sales-to-the-south-1113403665.html

'Matter of Honor’: N Korea Will Never Bow to US Pressure Despite Huge Weapons Sales to the South

'Matter of Honor’: N Korea Will Never Bow to US Pressure Despite Huge Weapons Sales to the South

Washington’s goal on the Korean Peninsula has always been to destabilize and destroy the socialist Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which has blocked its goal of unifying Korea under a pro-US banner for 73 years.

2023-09-15T17:31+0000

2023-09-15T17:31+0000

2023-09-15T17:31+0000

f-35

kf-21 boramae

dprk

south korea

scott bennett

kim jong-un

russia

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082639403_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_34a7497159e931efd00a99752e96af44.jpg

The US State Department on Wednesday approved the sale of 25 more F-35A Joint Strike Fighters to South Korea for $5.06 billion. The package includes a spare jet engine and a variety of weapons and equipment for the stealthy aircraft.Seoul is slated to receive a total of 60 F-35As, which operate from conventional airstrips, and at least 20 F-35Bs, the short and vertical-takeoff and landing variant of the jet suitable for flying from the amphibious assault ship the South Korean navy plans to build in the coming years.The F-35s will operate closely with the KF-21 Boramae, a joint project between South Korea and Indonesia to produce a similar aircraft to the F-35 with less stealth and a much cheaper cost.Scott Bennett, a former US Army psychological warfare officer and State Department counter-terrorism analyst, told Sputnik on Friday that the latest F-35 sale to Seoul was a “gross hypocrisy,” but ultimately not of major concern, due to the aircraft’s many failings.“It's also not too concerning, because the F-35s essentially are one of the worst air platforms ever designed and no nation can fly them for more than a couple days without grounding them for repairs,” he continued. “So they're not a serious piece of military technology and certainly South Koreans are not capable of even understanding them, never mind operating them, especially given the superior technology of North Korea.”Bennett said the US had made the decision to approve the massive weapons sale during DPRK leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia, which Washington is striving to isolate geopolitically, because its only goal in Korea has been to destabilize the DPRK and cause it to implode, ultimately with the goal of depriving China of a powerful ally.“What is most interesting is that the US strategy has failed, and is indeed beginning to backfire, as we see most recently with the assembly of the multipolar world and BRICS organizational success. Indeed, this was capped off this past week, when the president of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, jumped on a train and visited President Putin, and together they toasted their long friendship and enduring commitment to each other, militarily, economically, socially and politically. It was clear to all who could see, and had honest hearts to understand, that there was deep honest affection between them, and an enduring commitment between North Korea, and Russia now exists because of the pressure and hostility imposed against them by the United States in NATO,” he said, adding: “This will only increase and become more dynamic in the future months and years.”Bennett noted that despite US protests, Pyongyang has “promised to always stand by Russia,” refusing to be turned into a weapon for destabilizing its northern neighbor.“Indeed, it seems that many nations and tribes of the world are now finally recognizing that if they do not support each other against the global domination ambitions of the West, then they will hang independently and individually in the future as the West methodically targets one nation after another.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/north-koreas-visible-show-of-support-key-takeaways-from-putin-kim-talks-1113347691.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/south-korea-us-conduct-air-force-drills-involving-b-1b-bomber-1112985674.html

south korea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

dprk; south korea; f-35a; weapons sale; kim jong un, american f-35, 35 sale to south korea, us critisizes north korea, kim jong un visits russia, kim jong un meets putin