Moscow to Seek Int'l Organizations' Reaction to Kiev's Threats Against Russian Journalists

Moscow will seek an adequate reaction of the relevant international organizations to Kiev's threats targeted against Russian journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

2023-09-15T15:09+0000

2023-09-15T15:09+0000

2023-09-15T15:10+0000

Earlier this week, the official representative of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, made a statement that contain direct calls for the murder of employees of Russian media, state and public structures involved in covering the progress of Russia's special military operation. In their remarks, Ashton-Cirillo branded Russian and pro-Russian journalists as "war criminal propagandists" and insisted that they would be "hunted down."The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military also claimed that the world will soon see Moscow's "favorite criminal propagandist" "pay" for Russia's "crimes."

