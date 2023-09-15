Moscow to Seek Int'l Organizations' Reaction to Kiev's Threats Against Russian Journalists

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/moscow-to-seek-intl-organizations-reaction-to-kievs-threats-against-russian-journalists-1113400722.html
Moscow will seek an adequate reaction of the relevant international organizations to Kiev's threats targeted against Russian journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Earlier this week, the official representative of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, made a statement that contain direct calls for the murder of employees of Russian media, state and public structures involved in covering the progress of Russia's special military operation. In their remarks, Ashton-Cirillo branded Russian and pro-Russian journalists as "war criminal propagandists" and insisted that they would be "hunted down."The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military also claimed that the world will soon see Moscow's "favorite criminal propagandist" "pay" for Russia's "crimes."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will seek an adequate reaction of the relevant international organizations to Kiev's threats targeted against Russian journalists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Earlier this week, the official representative of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, made a statement that contain direct calls
for the murder of employees of Russian media, state and public structures involved in covering the progress of Russia's special military operation.
"The statements of S. Ashton-Cirillo, other Ukrainian neo-Nazis and their sponsors serve for the entire world community as irrefutable evidence of the terrorist nature of the bloody [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky regime... In turn, we will seek an adequate reaction of the relevant multilateral structures to such outrageous in their cruelty and cynicism attacks of the Kiev regime," the statement said.
In their remarks, Ashton-Cirillo branded Russian and pro-Russian journalists as "war criminal propagandists" and insisted that they would be "hunted down."
The spokesperson for the Ukrainian military also claimed that the world will soon see Moscow's "favorite criminal propagandist" "pay" for Russia's "crimes."