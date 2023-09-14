https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/they-will-be-hunted-down-ukrainian-military-speaker-threatens-russian-journalists-1113379420.html

'They Will be Hunted Down': Ukrainian Military Speaker Threatens Russian Journalists

'They Will be Hunted Down': Ukrainian Military Speaker Threatens Russian Journalists

The official speaker for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has threatened Russian journalists with violence and, possibly, death on X (formerly known as Twitter). Netizens were disgusted and mocked the hate speech.

2023-09-14T19:10+0000

2023-09-14T19:10+0000

2023-09-14T19:10+0000

us

world

russia

scott bennett

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

mirotvorets

margarita simonyan

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105745/19/1057451969_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_63df07b1b4a8e76cc1f55b7f48539591.jpg

Ukrainian military's official spokersperon, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (formerly Michael John Cirillo), has released an emotionally charged video message on X, threatening Russian and pro-Russian journalists with violence.Smearing and dehumanizing targeted reporters as "war criminal propagandists" Ashton-Cirillo claimed that they will be "hunted down" and then "justice will be served."The speaker particularly hinted that "next week" the world will see Moscow's "favorite criminal propagandist" "pay" for Russia's "crimes."While Ashton-Cirillo did not name the alleged victim, some Russian bloggers assumed that the speaker meant RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, who earlier received death threats from Ukrainian nationalists.In August 2022, the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov Battalion* sent a letter to Simonyan saying that they had "sentenced" her "to death" for supporting Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In July 2023, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had detained members of a neo-Nazi group plotting to kill the Russian journalist.The Kiev regime and the country's nationalist battalions are well known for suppressing the freedom of speech and persecuting Ukrainian and foreign journalists.Ukraine's infamous Mirotvorets website maintains a "kill list" containing personal data of dissenting reporters, politicians, opposition figures, bloggers, and even children, who are labeled "enemies of Ukraine."Every time an individual on the list is killed, a "liquidated" inscription appears on his or her photograph on the website. Those murdered include Ukrainian publicist Oles Buzina, legislator Oleg Kalashnikov, Russian journalists Zemfira Suleimanova, Igor Kornelyuk and Anton Voloshin, Russian photojournalist Andrey Stenin, Italian freelance photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli, and Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, to name but a few.Ashton-Cirillo's video message has not gone unnoticed in Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, highlighted that the statement is further evidence of the US-backed Kiev regime's terrorist activities and promised to send the video in question to various international organizations.Meanwhile, on X, Ashton-Cirillo's announcement has been largely met with a mixture of sarcasm and aversion."This is scary.... but not in the way he thinks it is," another X user commented."What a horrible and terrible hate speech. You should be ashamed," wrote X user nicknamed SheilaG2024.X user Dale Plemons was laconic: "Reported", he wrote, adding a screenshot of his complaint to the platform. The screenshot shows that the netizen qualified Ashton-Cirillo's message as "abusive behavior" and "glorification of violence."The Ukrainian military spokesperson's statement comes as the Kiev regime has failed to make progress on the battlefield over the last three months. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have intensified bombardment of Russia's territory, but that cannot change the status quo on the battlefield, according to US military experts interviewed by Sputnik. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops increasingly surrender, complaining about the lack of training and equipment.The US security expert does not rule out that the conflict may end in the next 30 to 60 days with Russia winning. Bennett also suggested that sane Ukrainian military, who are tired of seeing their compatriots being sent by the Kiev regime to a "meat-grinder", could stand up against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. If the conflict continues, Ukraine would turn into a "no man's land," warned Bennett.*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/plot-against-simonyan-and-sobchaks-life-confirms-terrorist-essence-of-zelensky-regime---moscow-1111895154.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220919/mirotvorets-kill-list-west-left-its-own-people-to-mercy-of-ukraines-gestapo-website-journo-says-1100976609.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/they-dont-want-to-die-pointless-death-why-ukrainian-troops-increasingly-surrender-1113318870.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

sarah ashton-cirillo, ukrainian military, ukrainian armed forces speaker, margarita simonyan, death threats to russian journalists, mirotvorets website, myrotvorets website, ukrainian neo-nazi, azov battalion, mirotvorets kill list, persecution of journalists in ukraine, freedom of speech, freedom of press, death threats, ukraine terrorist attacks, darya dugina