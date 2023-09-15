https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/nasa-says-refining-responsibilities-of-new-ufo-research-director-role-1113409538.html

NASA Says Refining Responsibilities of New UFO Research Director Role

NASA is refining the responsibilities of its newly announced Director of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Research position as it processes the recommendations of a study.

On Thursday, the independent study team on UAP released recommendations to NASA, urging further research and interagency cooperation on the matter. NASA also announced the creation of a new Director of UAP Research position, which will be held by former NASA-Pentagon liaison Mark McInerney. McInerney will centralize communications, resources and analytical capabilities to create a database for the future evaluation of UAP, NASA said in a statement. The role will leverage NASA’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and space-based observation to support the broader US government effort to study UAP, the statement said. The Pentagon also operates the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to study UAP and their potential threat to US airspace. The independent study team commissioned by NASA approached the study of UAP from a scientific perspective.

