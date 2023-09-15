https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/nasa-says-refining-responsibilities-of-new-ufo-research-director-role-1113409538.html
NASA Says Refining Responsibilities of New UFO Research Director Role
NASA Says Refining Responsibilities of New UFO Research Director Role
NASA is refining the responsibilities of its newly announced Director of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Research position as it processes the recommendations of a study.
2023-09-15T22:04+0000
2023-09-15T22:04+0000
2023-09-15T22:02+0000
beyond politics
nasa
pentagon
unidentified aerial phenomena (uap)
us
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_0:305:4732:2967_1920x0_80_0_0_2b13963b7e394fb3e1ae70ef794efedb.jpg
On Thursday, the independent study team on UAP released recommendations to NASA, urging further research and interagency cooperation on the matter. NASA also announced the creation of a new Director of UAP Research position, which will be held by former NASA-Pentagon liaison Mark McInerney. McInerney will centralize communications, resources and analytical capabilities to create a database for the future evaluation of UAP, NASA said in a statement. The role will leverage NASA’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and space-based observation to support the broader US government effort to study UAP, the statement said. The Pentagon also operates the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to study UAP and their potential threat to US airspace. The independent study team commissioned by NASA approached the study of UAP from a scientific perspective.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/independent-nasa-probe-did-not-find-any-evidence-uaps-are-aliens-1113381566.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106097/57/1060975730_186:0:4546:3270_1920x0_80_0_0_c3db809bceeb5cdac417619406f432f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa science mission directorate press secretary katherine rohloff, nasa, unidentified anomalous phenomena
nasa science mission directorate press secretary katherine rohloff, nasa, unidentified anomalous phenomena
NASA Says Refining Responsibilities of New UFO Research Director Role
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA is refining the responsibilities of its newly announced Director of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) Research position as it processes the recommendations of an independent study team, NASA Science Mission Directorate Press Secretary Katherine Rohloff said on Friday.
On Thursday, the independent study team on UAP released recommendations to NASA, urging further research and interagency cooperation on the matter. NASA also announced the creation of a new Director of UAP Research position, which will be held by former NASA-Pentagon liaison Mark McInerney.
“We are continuing to refine Mark’s role as the director of UAP research, as well as digesting the study team’s report and findings,” Rohloff said in a statement to Sputnik, when asked whether McInerney will be responsible for cooperating with international partners to analyze UAP.
McInerney will centralize communications, resources and analytical capabilities to create a database for the future evaluation of UAP, NASA said in a statement. The role will leverage NASA’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning and space-based observation to support the broader US government effort to study UAP, the statement said.
The Pentagon also operates the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) to study UAP and their potential threat to US airspace. The independent study team commissioned by NASA approached the study of UAP from a scientific perspective.