Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East's Amur region to discuss bilateral... 15.09.2023, Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected Russian aircraft factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, as part of his visit to the Russian Far Eastern city.Kim, who was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, inspected the assembly plant, where the Su-35 and the Su-57 fighter jets, as well as the SJ-100 passenger aircraft are manufactured.Manturov, for his part, stressed that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the DPRK in a number of fields, including aircraft manufacturing.During the visit, the North Korean leader also watched a demonstration flight of the Russian Su-35 multirole fighter.
Kim Jong Un Inspects Russian Aircraft Factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur - Photos
Earlier this week, Kim Jong Un met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East's Amur region to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of pressing international issues.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected Russian aircraft factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, as part of his visit to the Russian Far Eastern city.
Kim, who was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, inspected the assembly plant, where the Su-35 and the Su-57 fighter jets, as well as the SJ-100 passenger aircraft are manufactured.
Manturov, for his part, stressed that Russia sees potential for cooperation with the DPRK in a number of fields, including aircraft manufacturing.
During the visit, the North Korean leader also watched a demonstration flight of the Russian Su-35 multirole fighter.