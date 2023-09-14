https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/putin-and-kim-jong-un-exchange-gifts-1113366740.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a glove from a space suit that has been in space and a domestically-made carbine during the North Korean leader's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Indeed, there was an exchange of gifts. We prefer never to announce it in particular. However, indeed, President Putin presented the North Korean leader a glove from a space suit, which has been in space several times and a Russian-made carbine of the highest quality," the spokesman stated. In turn, Kim likewise gave Putin a carbine made by North Korean craftsmen, Peskov added. Some other gifts were also presented, according to the spokesman. Putin to Visit North KoreaRussian President has likewise accepted the North Korean leader’s invitation to visit the DPRK, Peskov stated. Lavrov to Visit North Korea in OctoberRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit the DPRK, with his trip scheduled for October.Fruitful VisitThe meeting with the North Korean leader was timely and successful and Russia will continue to enhance ties with the DPRK, Peskov noted. Build Relations Based on Mutual Respect Russia intends to build good relations with the DPRK based on the principles of mutual respect, Peskov stressed. Moscow-Pyongyang Military TiesMoscow and Pyongyang intend to strengthen ties in all areas, the spokesman replied when asked about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, describing the issue as "sensitive."North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The chairman arrived in the Russian Federation on his famous armored train. The North Korean leader held talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting between Kim and Putin lasted about six hours. The actual negotiations took about four hours, but the leaders also had time to talk while touring the cosmodrome.
Putin and Kim Jong Un Exchange Gifts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a glove from a space suit that has been in space and a domestically-made carbine during the North Korean's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Indeed, there was an exchange of gifts. We prefer never to announce it in particular. However, indeed, President Putin presented the North Korean leader
a glove from a space suit
, which has been in space several times and a Russian-made carbine of the highest quality," the spokesman stated.
In turn, Kim likewise gave Putin a carbine made by North Korean craftsmen, Peskov added. Some other gifts were also presented, according to the spokesman.
Putin to Visit North Korea
Russian President has likewise accepted the North Korean leader’s invitation to visit the DPRK, Peskov stated.
"Kim Jong Un invited Putin to visit North Korea during a face-to-face conversation. Putin accepted this invitation with gratitude. All arrangements will be negotiated through diplomatic channels," the offical said.
Lavrov to Visit North Korea in October
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit the DPRK, with his trip scheduled for October.
"The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pyongyang will now be quickly arranged, it will take place, as we expect, in October," Peskov mentioned.
Fruitful Visit
The meeting with the North Korean leader was timely and successful and Russia will continue to enhance ties with the DPRK, Peskov noted.
"We highly appreciated the visit. It was timely, fruitful, and constructive, we will continue to develop our relations with North Korea," the spokesman stated when asked by reporters how the Kremlin assessed the foreign media's reaction to the North Korean leader's visit.
Build Relations Based on Mutual Respect
Russia intends to build good relations with the DPRK based on the principles of mutual respect, Peskov stressed.
"North Korea is our neighbor. And, as with other neighbors, Russia intends to build and develop good relations of mutually beneficial cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect with Pyongyang," the official emphasized.
Moscow-Pyongyang Military Ties
Moscow and Pyongyang intend to strengthen ties in all areas, the spokesman replied when asked about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, describing the issue as "sensitive."
"Military cooperation falls into the category of rather sensitive areas of cooperation. I reiterate, North Korea is our neighbor, and we intend to develop relations in all possible areas, which is what we will do," the spokesman told reporters.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The chairman arrived in the Russian Federation on his famous armored train. The North Korean leader held talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting between Kim and Putin lasted about six hours. The actual negotiations took about four hours, but the leaders also had time to talk while touring the cosmodrome.