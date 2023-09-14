https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/putin-and-kim-jong-un-exchange-gifts-1113366740.html

Putin and Kim Jong Un Exchange Gifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with a glove from a space suit that has been in space and a domestically-made carbine during the North Korean leader's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, there was an exchange of gifts. We prefer never to announce it in particular. However, indeed, President Putin presented the North Korean leader a glove from a space suit, which has been in space several times and a Russian-made carbine of the highest quality," the spokesman stated. In turn, Kim likewise gave Putin a carbine made by North Korean craftsmen, Peskov added. Some other gifts were also presented, according to the spokesman. Putin to Visit North KoreaRussian President has likewise accepted the North Korean leader’s invitation to visit the DPRK, Peskov stated. Lavrov to Visit North Korea in OctoberRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also expected to visit the DPRK, with his trip scheduled for October.Fruitful VisitThe meeting with the North Korean leader was timely and successful and Russia will continue to enhance ties with the DPRK, Peskov noted. Build Relations Based on Mutual Respect Russia intends to build good relations with the DPRK based on the principles of mutual respect, Peskov stressed. Moscow-Pyongyang Military TiesMoscow and Pyongyang intend to strengthen ties in all areas, the spokesman replied when asked about military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, describing the issue as "sensitive."North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The chairman arrived in the Russian Federation on his famous armored train. The North Korean leader held talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting between Kim and Putin lasted about six hours. The actual negotiations took about four hours, but the leaders also had time to talk while touring the cosmodrome.

