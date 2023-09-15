https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russia-to-send-aid-to-libyas-flood-hit-regions-1113391198.html

Russia to Send Aid to Libya's Flood-Hit Regions

Russia to Send Aid to Libya's Flood-Hit Regions

Russia will send on Friday several planes carrying humanitarian aid and emergency personnel to the northeastern Libyan regions which have been hit by flooding, Russian Ambassador Aydar Aganin told Sputnik.

'Under the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia will send several planes with aid to affected regions in Libya's north-east. This will include rescuers, medical personnel as well as material aid - necessary equipment, blankets, tents among other things. After comprehensive preparation procedures, the operation's practical stage will commence on September 15 with full cooperation from Libya," the ambassador said. The death toll from the flooding in eastern Libya has exceeded 11,000, with about 20,000 people missing, media reported on Thursday, citing the local Red Crescent Movement. The latest official situation update on Wednesday afternoon put the death toll from the floods at over 7,000. The mayor of the Libyan city of Derna, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, said on Wednesday that the death toll may reach from 18,000 to 20,000. This week, torrential rains brought by Storm Daniel caused high water and floods in multiple cities and towns in eastern Libya, including Al-Bayda and Derna. Air and seaports in the region were closed due to heavy downpours. The cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones. Curfews were imposed in the flood-affected cities.

