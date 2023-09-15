Russian Ship Destroys Unmanned Boat of Ukrainian Military in Black Sea

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
A Black Sea Fleet ship destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea on Friday morning., the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning, a small Askold cruiser of the Black Sea Fleet discovered an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. The unmanned enemy boat was destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian drone boats overnight.
10:33 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 15.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Black Sea Fleet ship destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea on Friday morning., the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning, a small Askold cruiser of the Black Sea Fleet discovered an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. The unmanned enemy boat was destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian drone boats overnight.
