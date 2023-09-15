https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russian-ship-destroys-unmanned-boat-of-ukrainian-military-in-black-sea-1113391747.html
Russian Ship Destroys Unmanned Boat of Ukrainian Military in Black Sea
A Black Sea Fleet ship destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea on Friday morning., the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning, a small Askold cruiser of the Black Sea Fleet discovered an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. The unmanned enemy boat was destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian drone boats overnight.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Black Sea Fleet ship destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea on Friday morning., the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"This morning, a small Askold cruiser of the Black Sea Fleet discovered an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. The unmanned enemy boat was destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian drone boats overnight.