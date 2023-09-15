https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russian-ship-destroys-unmanned-boat-of-ukrainian-military-in-black-sea-1113391747.html

Russian Ship Destroys Unmanned Boat of Ukrainian Military in Black Sea

Russian Ship Destroys Unmanned Boat of Ukrainian Military in Black Sea

A Black Sea Fleet ship destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea on Friday morning., the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-09-15T10:33+0000

2023-09-15T10:33+0000

2023-09-15T10:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

black sea fleet

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113391440_0:153:3097:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_54b81f2630dbbe2ae2b579e13f44f7c5.jpg

"This morning, a small Askold cruiser of the Black Sea Fleet discovered an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea. The unmanned enemy boat was destroyed by fire from the ship's standard weapons," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Sergei Kotov patrol vessel of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five Ukrainian drone boats overnight.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/why-is-russias-navy-forced-to-take-tough-measures-in-the-black-sea-to-ensure-security-1112587954.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian drone attacks