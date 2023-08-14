https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/why-is-russias-navy-forced-to-take-tough-measures-in-the-black-sea-to-ensure-security-1112587954.html

Why is Russia's Navy Forced to Take Tough Measures in the Black Sea to Ensure Security?

The crew of the Russian patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" opened "warning fire" to stop and inspect a cargo ship moving to the Ukrainian port of Izmail in the Black Sea yesterday.

On August 13 at around 6:40 am (GMT+3), the Russian patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" detected the cargo ship "Sukra Okan" under the flag of Palau which was moving in the southwestern part of the Black Sea towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.The captain of the vessel ignored the request to stop for inspection, prompting Russian sailors to open warning fire. As a result of radio communications, the cargo ship allowed a Ka-29 helicopter with a group of Russian servicemen to land and check whether the vessel was carrying prohibited items.He explained that Russia has the right to stop the vessel and carry out inspections because this Black Sea zone has been declared a "zone of special military operation" and risky for shipping after Moscow pulled out of the grain deal.Ukraine and West Used Black Sea Corridor for Arms SmugglingOn July 17, the Black Sea Grain Deal expired and Russia decided not to extend it, given that the agreement was never implemented in its entirety by the collective West. In addition to snubbing the provisions of the deal envisaging transfers of Russia's grain and fertilizers, the humanitarian corridor was cynically used for the smuggling of weapons to Ukraine and carrying out terror attacks on Russia.Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) found traces of explosives on foreign cargo ships visiting Ukrainian ports of Odessa and Kiliya.In the wake of the October 2022 Ukrainian sabotage attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian investigators figured out that the explosives for the blast were carried from the seaport of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse via the Black Sea corridor in early August 2022. The deadly cargo was then transported by truck to Armenia, and later, on October 4, it crossed the Georgian-Russian border to be exploded on the Crimean Bridge on October 8.According to Russian military experts, Ukrainian saboteurs took advantage of the Black Sea Grain deal again to conduct a terror attack on the Crimean Bridge in July 2023 with the use of multiple sea drones.Will NATO Interfere to Escalate Black Sea Tensions?The Kiev regime reacted harshly to the Black Sea incident involving the vessel sailing under the flag of Palau, and threatened retaliation. Earlier, the Ukrainian leadership threatened to target Russian civilian vessels crossing the Black Sea. In particular, on August 5, Ukraine conducted a drone attack against the Russian tanker "Sig" in the southern part of the Kerch Strait.Nonetheless, these threats wouldn't stop Russia from conducting inspections of vessels in the zone of the special military operation, according to Dandykin. He further ruled out that NATO or Turkish warships would convoy vessels heading to Ukrainian ports.While reflecting on the risk of escalation in the region, Dandykin expects that Ukraine would try to raise the stakes. He did not rule out that by August 23, the Day of Ukraine's Independence, the Kiev regime would carry out yet another sabotage attack against Russia in the Black Sea using drones, in particular.The military expert has drawn attention to the fact that Ukraine has recently conducted yet another attack on the Crimean Bridge with the modified S-200 rockets which were successfully intercepted by the Russian air defenses.Per Dandykin, it is obvious that NATO and the US want to gain control over the Black Sea together with their Ukrainian proxy. He noted that it is part of a broader strategy of depriving Russia's access to warm seas, referring to the fact that after Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO the Baltic Sea has de facto turned into the bloc's "pond."

