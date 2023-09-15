https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/russias-soyuz-ms-24-rocket-docks-at-international-space-station-1113393875.html

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Rocket Docks at International Space Station

Russia's Soyuz MS-24 rocket with two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut on board was launched from the Baikonur spaceport earlier in the day.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) where the crew of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is performing rendezvous, docking, and hatch opening upon arrival at the station.Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub will spend 375 days on the station, breaking the world record set by the current ISS crew of 371 days, while NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara will be staying for six months.The Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to conduct about 60 experiments, including seven that have not been carried out at the station before.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

