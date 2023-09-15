https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/ukraines-spokesperson-threatens-journalists-russia-and-n-korea-reset-relations-liberal-fascism-1113383349.html
Ukraine's Spokesperson Threatens Journalists; Russia and N Korea Reset Relations; Liberal Fascism
Ukraine's American Spokesperson has released a video threatening to hunt down "Russian propagandists" worldwide.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Biden-gate. Hunter Biden has been charged with lying on his application for a firearm. Dan Lazare says that he is skeptical that this will go far in court because the process is constitutionally suspect due to the 5th amendment right against self incrimination. He also says that President Biden is on his way out and will not be the nominee in 2024.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia and North Korea (DPRK) have reset their relations after productive talks between the leaders of the two nations. Mark Sleboda says that the space facility at which they met was representative of upcoming space cooperation between the nations. Also, it represents the DPRK's missile program and potential cooperation in that area.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss the media. The public relations specialist for Ukraine has threatened journalists worldwide. Misty Winston says that this makes supporters of Ukraine look like maniacs. She also says that this violates the international protection of non combatants.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the DPRK represents a reset in the relationship between the two nations. KJ Noh says that this represents the non-aligned nations realigning. The US only has itself to blame for accelerating relations between nations in the Eurasian region. These are neighbors linking arms to rally against the encirclement the US is working to complete.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Times of Israel argues that the Iran/US prisoner swap shows the limits of deals between foes. Laith Marouf says that the US and Israel do not want peace with Iran and they are delaying their war on Iran like the actions they took with Ukraine and Russia during the Minsk Accords. Also, the Palestinians have suffered more since the Oslo Accords than before the Accords were signed.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss neoliberal fascism. Jon writes that Black people are the focus of racist hate and capitalist predation. Jon argues that segregated Black neighborhoods are extraction zones for capitalism. He also argues that Africa is treated the same way, but the Africans are starting to rise against the parasitic system.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. France says that the government of Niger has released a French elected official arrested in the West African nation. Dr. Horne says that the United States would like to push France aside in West Africa and take over its neo-colonial aspirations. Also, Western media points to Cameroon as the likely next ground for a regime change.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Black Agenda Report. The September 11th attacks carry with them the legacy of forever wars and the loss of legal rights. Margaret Kimberly says that we have to remember September 14th, the day that Congress passed the "Authorization for the Use of Military Force" (AUMF) and authorized Presidents to wage a forever war. Also, we lost most of our rights against surveillance. She says that the abuses such as Guantanamo and kidnappings demonstrated that the collusion between the two parties was cemented.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:06 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 15.09.2023)
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Biden-gate. Hunter Biden has been charged with lying on his application for a firearm. Dan Lazare says that he is skeptical that this will go far in court because the process is constitutionally suspect due to the 5th amendment right against self incrimination. He also says that President Biden is on his way out and will not be the nominee in 2024.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia and North Korea (DPRK) have reset their relations after productive talks between the leaders of the two nations. Mark Sleboda says that the space facility at which they met was representative of upcoming space cooperation between the nations. Also, it represents the DPRK's missile program and potential cooperation in that area.
Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss the media. The public relations specialist for Ukraine has threatened journalists worldwide. Misty Winston says that this makes supporters of Ukraine look like maniacs. She also says that this violates the international protection of non combatants.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the DPRK represents a reset in the relationship between the two nations. KJ Noh says that this represents the non-aligned nations realigning. The US only has itself to blame for accelerating relations between nations in the Eurasian region. These are neighbors linking arms to rally against the encirclement the US is working to complete.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Times of Israel argues that the Iran/US prisoner swap shows the limits of deals between foes. Laith Marouf says that the US and Israel do not want peace with Iran and they are delaying their war on Iran like the actions they took with Ukraine and Russia during the Minsk Accords. Also, the Palestinians have suffered more since the Oslo Accords than before the Accords were signed.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss neoliberal fascism. Jon writes that Black people are the focus of racist hate and capitalist predation. Jon argues that segregated Black neighborhoods are extraction zones for capitalism. He also argues that Africa is treated the same way, but the Africans are starting to rise against the parasitic system.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. France says that the government of Niger has released a French elected official arrested in the West African nation. Dr. Horne says that the United States would like to push France aside in West Africa and take over its neo-colonial aspirations. Also, Western media points to Cameroon as the likely next ground for a regime change.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss Black Agenda Report. The September 11th attacks carry with them the legacy of forever wars and the loss of legal rights. Margaret Kimberly says that we have to remember September 14th, the day that Congress passed the "Authorization for the Use of Military Force" (AUMF) and authorized Presidents to wage a forever war. Also, we lost most of our rights against surveillance. She says that the abuses such as Guantanamo and kidnappings demonstrated that the collusion between the two parties was cemented.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
