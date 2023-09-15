International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/ukrainian-military-casualties-exceed-400-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions--1113394336.html
Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that six enemy attacks have been repelled in these areas.
2023-09-15T12:43+0000
2023-09-15T12:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
donetsk
black sea
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_8aee00b84a3411d4aeae766feba89cb3.jpg
“The enemy lost up to 275 military personnel [in the Donetsk direction], four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount,” the ministry said in a statement, specifying that four attacks have been repelled in this area.Two attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction near the Rabotino settlement, the ministry said, adding that a Ukrainian assault brigade near Verbovoye has been attacked.“More than 145 Ukrainian military personnel and three vehicles were destroyed,” the ministry said.Moreover, the Russian troops have repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.“In the South Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Vostok grouping of troops repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-30 howitzers, and one D-20 gun,” the ministry said.Russian forces have destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southwestern part of the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday."Over the past 24 hours, the Black Sea Fleet discovered and destroyed two unmanned semi-submersible boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/they-dont-want-to-die-pointless-death-why-ukrainian-troops-increasingly-surrender-1113318870.html
donetsk
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_85:0:2814:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf7ab0d434966e7e3e15a688e615cd3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian losses
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian losses

Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions

12:43 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 15.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian Special Forces in Special Military Operation Zone
Russian Special Forces in Special Military Operation Zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that six enemy attacks have been repelled in these areas.
“The enemy lost up to 275 military personnel [in the Donetsk direction], four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount,” the ministry said in a statement, specifying that four attacks have been repelled in this area.
Two attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction near the Rabotino settlement, the ministry said, adding that a Ukrainian assault brigade near Verbovoye has been attacked.
“More than 145 Ukrainian military personnel and three vehicles were destroyed,” the ministry said.
Moreover, the Russian troops have repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.
“In the South Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Vostok grouping of troops repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-30 howitzers, and one D-20 gun,” the ministry said.
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the fields at the village of Berezovka, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Analysis
'They Don't Want to Die Pointless Death': Why Ukrainian Troops Increasingly Surrender
12 September, 19:15 GMT
Russian forces have destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southwestern part of the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Black Sea Fleet discovered and destroyed two unmanned semi-submersible boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала