https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/ukrainian-military-casualties-exceed-400-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions--1113394336.html
Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that six enemy attacks have been repelled in these areas.
2023-09-15T12:43+0000
2023-09-15T12:43+0000
2023-09-15T12:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
donetsk
black sea
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_8aee00b84a3411d4aeae766feba89cb3.jpg
“The enemy lost up to 275 military personnel [in the Donetsk direction], four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount,” the ministry said in a statement, specifying that four attacks have been repelled in this area.Two attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction near the Rabotino settlement, the ministry said, adding that a Ukrainian assault brigade near Verbovoye has been attacked.“More than 145 Ukrainian military personnel and three vehicles were destroyed,” the ministry said.Moreover, the Russian troops have repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.“In the South Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Vostok grouping of troops repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-30 howitzers, and one D-20 gun,” the ministry said.Russian forces have destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southwestern part of the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday."Over the past 24 hours, the Black Sea Fleet discovered and destroyed two unmanned semi-submersible boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/they-dont-want-to-die-pointless-death-why-ukrainian-troops-increasingly-surrender-1113318870.html
donetsk
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111871978_85:0:2814:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf7ab0d434966e7e3e15a688e615cd3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian losses
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian losses
Ukrainian Military Casualties Exceed 400 in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
12:43 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 15.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military lost over 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding that six enemy attacks have been repelled in these areas.
“The enemy lost up to 275 military personnel [in the Donetsk direction], four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount,” the ministry said in a statement, specifying that four attacks have been repelled
in this area.
Two attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction near the Rabotino settlement, the ministry said, adding that a Ukrainian assault brigade near Verbovoye has been attacked.
“More than 145 Ukrainian military personnel and three vehicles were destroyed,” the ministry said.
Moreover, the Russian troops have repelled two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.
“In the South Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Vostok grouping of troops repelled an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the settlement of Novomayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic … Enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 175 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four cars, two D-30 howitzers, and one D-20 gun,” the ministry said.
Russian forces have destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian armed forces in the southwestern part of the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Black Sea Fleet discovered and destroyed two unmanned semi-submersible boats of the armed forces of Ukraine in the southwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry wrote on Telegram.