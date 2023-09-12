https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/they-dont-want-to-die-pointless-death-why-ukrainian-troops-increasingly-surrender-1113318870.html

'They Don't Want to Die Pointless Death': Why Ukrainian Troops Increasingly Surrender

Ukrainian soldiers have been increasingly surrendering during the Kiev regime's three-month long botched counteroffensive. What's behind the phenomenon?

The number of Ukrainians laying down their arms is growing as the Kiev regime's forces have been sustaining dramatic losses, former senior Pentagon adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor stressed on an independent US media podcast on September 10."The numbers of Ukrainian units and soldiers that are giving up is increasing daily, most of it happens at the lowest level because these people have had no effective training. They're not prepared for this and they're being sent to their deaths," the retired US Army colonel and government official tweeted on Sunday.US veterans have zero illusions with regard to the unfolding conflict. Per them, the Kiev regime and its Western backers are sending tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on a suicide mission, even though the hostilities could have been ceased in March 2022, after Russian and Ukrainian representatives inked a preliminary peace agreement in Istanbul."They are walking into a suicide mission. [...] I think they've got problems within their military and morale and command structure. That's why you're seeing more and more of this happen, because lower level commanders have taken or taken actions in their own hands," the US veteran continued.Ukrainian Soldiers Laying Down ArmsInstances of Ukrainian soldiers ceasing resistance have been recorded by regional officials and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive attempt, which kicked off in June. During the largely botched advance, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost around 71,000 troops."I can say that recently – for around a month – the enemy has started to surrender. There are no longer one or two defectors at a time, as it used to be in the spring: we have observed entire units and platoons surrendering," acting Governor of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky told a Russian broadcaster on July 24.Here is a list of a few of these cases:June 18: On the Vremevsky ledge, located on the border of the Zaporozhye region and the Donetsk People's Republic, personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Marine Corps surrendered to Russian Marines from the 60th Primorsky Brigade.June 21: In the Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops destroyed up to 135 Ukrainian servicemen per day and stopped the activities of three enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, eight soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered, per the Russian Ministry of Defense.July 18: A group of Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrendered to units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction, a commander of the Russian unit told Sputnik.July 24: Having made 13 failed attempts to gain positions in the Svatovo and Krasny Liman directions, the Ukrainian military suffered significant losses, with over 40 troops choosing to surrender.August 8: Three Ukrainian servicemen crossed the Dnepr River and surrendered to the Russian military on the left bank of the Kherson region.One of the Ukrainian POWs later told Sputnik that he and his two comrades decided to surrender because of the bad attitude of the Ukrainian commanders to their subordinates, lack of combat training, and hunger.September 1: Eight soldiers of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian forces of the 200th Brigade of the Southern Military District, after an unsuccessful attack near Artemovsk (also known as Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region.September 4: Three Ukrainian reconnaissance officers voluntarily surrendered in the Zaporozhye region, as per the acting governor of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky. Prior to that, the Ukrainian military lost 140 troops, six tanks, one pickup truck, and four drones in 24 hours.September 10: Four Russian paratroopers captured 11 Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporozhye region, as per the press service of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division from Pskov.Why Don't Ukrainians Fear Giving Up?Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense shed light on cases when the Ukrainian military has shelled and killed their own compatriots who decided to lay down their arms. In contrast with Ukraine's military, which has repeatedly abused, tortured, and mutilated Russian POWs, Ukrainian prisoners feel safe receiving medical aid, food, and other assistance from the Russian side.Ukrainian soldier Vitaly Ivaskevich told the Russian media on July 27 that he and his fellow troops surrendered in battle. A Russian assault brigade suspended fire and brought Vitaly and his wounded comrade to a safe place. The Ukrainian soldier recalled that the Russian servicemen gave them water and cigarettes, and that their attitude towards the prisoners was "ideal" and "humane."On September 12, captured Ukrainian serviceman Yevgeny Zinovik told Sputnik that he had been abandoned on the battlefield by the Ukrainian military and laid on the ground suffering from wounds for four days, until Russian reconnaissance officers found him.Zinovik's wound was serious and he confessed that he was glad to be captured. He is currently undergoing treatment in a Donetsk hospital. He said that the doctors were treating him well, and that the wound has completely healed.'They No Longer Wish to Die'The reality on the ground and firsthand evidence of what's going on differs from what the Western mainstream media is trying to promote.Anyone watching this conflict and utilizing facts from the beginning can see that both resources and Western faith in the Ukrainian effort has largely evaporated, according to Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel and former Pentagon analyst.

