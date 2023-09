US Auto Workers Union Start Strikes at 'Big Three' Plants in Historic First

The UAW demands equitable contract offers from Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors, often referred to as the Big Three, including a substantial 46% wage increase and a reduced work week to 32 hours, among other provisions.

The automakers have already presented their proposals in response to the UAW's demands. General Motors offered a 10% wage increase, Stellantis - which owns Chrysler - offered 14.5%, and Ford proposed a 9% wage increase and a 6% lump sum to be added later.

Fain has called the offers "shameful and insulting."