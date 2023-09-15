https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/us-auto-workers-union-to-start-strikes-at-big-three-plants-in-historic-first--1113385350.html

US Auto Workers Union Start Strikes at 'Big Three' Plants in Historic First

US Auto Workers Union Start Strikes at 'Big Three' Plants in Historic First

UAW President Shawn Fain announced Thursday that strikes at plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and General Motors, start tonight "at once" for the first time in the union's history.

2023-09-15T03:19+0000

2023-09-15T03:19+0000

2023-09-15T04:09+0000

americas

ford

general motors

us

union

us united auto workers (uaw)

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113385192_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_492b543da5a98c87d6a9658057ac9aec.jpg

"The companies, the members and the public know what we've been fighting for, and we've been clear: midnight, on the evening of September 14, is the deadline," Fain said in a Facebook* Live address.Fain also called on select facilities "to stand up and go out on strike at midnight."US media reports earlier indicated that both sides remained "far apart" on discussions.The White House previously issued a statement noting that US President Joe Biden spoke with the major US auto companies as well as with Fain to discuss the status of ongoing negotiations concerning wages.*a social network owned by Meta, banned in Russia as an extremist organization

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/uaw-set-to-strike-as-resurgence-of-labor-activism-continues-1113354446.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uaw president shawn fain, united auto workers union, strike, ford, stellantis and general motors,