US Auto Workers Union Start Strikes at 'Big Three' Plants in Historic First
03:19 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 15.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Mike HouseholderFILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW's president has called “audacious” — are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14.
© AP Photo / Mike Householder
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Shawn Fain, the president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in the United States, announced Thursday that strikes at plants of the US "big three" automakers, namely Ford, Stellantis and General Motors, start tonight "at once" for the first time in the union's history.
"The companies, the members and the public know what we've been fighting for, and we've been clear: midnight, on the evening of September 14, is the deadline," Fain said in a Facebook* Live address.
"UAW family, this deadline is nearly here. Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three at the 'big three' at once. We are using a new strategy - a stand-up strike."
Fain also called on select facilities "to stand up and go out on strike at midnight."
I’m here at local 900, before the deadline and it’s already a huge crowd! @UAW pic.twitter.com/czZacRcnzn— Brian O. Shepherd (@brianoshepherd) September 15, 2023
It’s after midnight AND IT’S ON #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/pSa9gG3M8K— Brian O. Shepherd (@brianoshepherd) September 15, 2023
"For the past 24 hours, we've been actively bargaining with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. For the first time in our union's history, we had all three companies bargaining right here at the 'Solidarity House,' leading into the final hours of our strike deadline. We've been working hard trying to reach a deal for economic and social justice for our members," Fain said at the time.
US media reports earlier indicated that both sides remained "far apart" on discussions.
The White House previously issued a statement noting that US President Joe Biden spoke with the major US auto companies as well as with Fain to discuss the status of ongoing negotiations concerning wages.
The UAW demands equitable contract offers from Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors, often referred to as the Big Three, including a substantial 46% wage increase and a reduced work week to 32 hours, among other provisions.
The automakers have already presented their proposals in response to the UAW's demands. General Motors offered a 10% wage increase, Stellantis - which owns Chrysler - offered 14.5%, and Ford proposed a 9% wage increase and a 6% lump sum to be added later.
Fain has called the offers "shameful and insulting."
*a social network owned by Meta, banned in Russia as an extremist organization