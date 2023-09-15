https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/us-ready-to-send-their-nato-peers-armies-to-be-slaughtered-russian-top-security-official-1113388614.html

US Ready To Send their NATO Peers' Armies to Be Slaughtered– Russian Top Security Official

US Ready To Send their NATO Peers' Armies to Be Slaughtered– Russian Top Security Official

Washington will easily send the troops of other alliance [NATO] member countries to be slaughtered without risking the lives of its military, says Russian...

Patrushed added that hundreds of employees of foreign intelligence services and other persons involved in reconnaissance and subversive work against Russia and its strategic partners have been neutralized in recent years.The United States and Europe are spending enormous resources on searching for and educating so-called “young democratic leaders” in specialized educational centers, who will then be used to organize coups to create regimes dependent on the West in previously independent states, Patrushev said in an article for the Razvedchik ("Intelligence Officer") magazine. "In recent years, hundreds of employees of foreign intelligence services, as well as other persons involved in organizing intelligence and subversive activities against our country and our strategic partners, have been identified and neutralized," Patrushev said.

