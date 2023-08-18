https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-main-instigator-of-coups-terrorism-and-assassinations-around-world---media-commentator-1112710064.html

US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator

While Washington complains that the military takeover in Niger "does not comport with the constitution," James Carey, host of "The Left is Dead" podcast, noted that the US was behind regime-change efforts across the globe.

The US is the driver of political destabilization and insurgent violence around the world, says a media commentator.Podcaster James Carey told Sputnik that the US is "in its last throes," and is growing "incredibly desperate."Proof emerged last week that the US was behind the legislative coup and jailing of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022 — for the offense of trying to maintain his country's neutrality during NATO's proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine."The military there is highly [...] beholden to US interests, and they take all of their arms and money from [the US]. So they're in no position to argue with us if we want to use them as an Air Force base," he added. "But the problem is people are starting to get sick of it and the US doesn't have any real way to exert power now, especially with another economic power on the other side of the world finally emerging."Washington refuses to accept any competitors to its hegemony, and has resorted to its standby tactic of sanctions in an attempt to stave off China's rise as an economic power, the commentator noted.The Caribbean island nation of Cuba has been under continuous US sanctions longer than any other country. Washington's economic blockade has been in effect for over 60 years since October 1960, less than two years after the revolution led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.For more in-depth analysis of the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

