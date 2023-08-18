https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-main-instigator-of-coups-terrorism-and-assassinations-around-world---media-commentator-1112710064.html
US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator
US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator
While Washington complains that the military takeover in Niger "does not comport with the constitution," James Carey, host of "The Left is Dead" podcast, noted that the US was behind regime-change efforts across the globe.
2023-08-18T16:12+0000
2023-08-18T16:12+0000
2023-08-18T16:12+0000
analysis
us
coup d'etat
insurgency
terrorism
assassination
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110242298_0:11:3000:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c88a9f643cf468b731fd67d7b00da997.jpg
The US is the driver of political destabilization and insurgent violence around the world, says a media commentator.Podcaster James Carey told Sputnik that the US is "in its last throes," and is growing "incredibly desperate."Proof emerged last week that the US was behind the legislative coup and jailing of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022 — for the offense of trying to maintain his country's neutrality during NATO's proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine."The military there is highly [...] beholden to US interests, and they take all of their arms and money from [the US]. So they're in no position to argue with us if we want to use them as an Air Force base," he added. "But the problem is people are starting to get sick of it and the US doesn't have any real way to exert power now, especially with another economic power on the other side of the world finally emerging."Washington refuses to accept any competitors to its hegemony, and has resorted to its standby tactic of sanctions in an attempt to stave off China's rise as an economic power, the commentator noted.The Caribbean island nation of Cuba has been under continuous US sanctions longer than any other country. Washington's economic blockade has been in effect for over 60 years since October 1960, less than two years after the revolution led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.For more in-depth analysis of the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110242298_333:0:3000:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d07acb5782cab1a3aaa7f29e1639c3ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
us sanctions list, us behind overseas coups, us rivalry with russia and china
us sanctions list, us behind overseas coups, us rivalry with russia and china
US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator
While Washington complains that the military takeover in Niger "does not comport with the constitution," James Carey, host of "The Left is Dead" podcast, noted that the US was behind regime-change efforts across the globe.
The US is the driver of political destabilization and insurgent violence around the world, says a media commentator.
Podcaster James Carey
told Sputnik
that the US is "in its last throes," and is growing "incredibly desperate."
Proof emerged last week
that the US was behind the legislative coup and jailing of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022 — for the offense of trying to maintain his country's neutrality during NATO's proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine.
"Obviously that's not acceptable. Obviously, there's a crucial ally next to India," Carey said. "We also have it as balance for Afghanistan, where we use it as a base of operations with the Pakistani intelligence services. So it's essentially a US base and they want to keep it that way."
"The military there is highly [...] beholden to US interests, and they take all of their arms and money from [the US]. So they're in no position to argue with us if we want to use them as an Air Force base," he added. "But the problem is people are starting to get sick of it and the US doesn't have any real way to exert power now, especially with another economic power on the other side of the world finally emerging."
Washington refuses to accept any competitors to its hegemony, and has resorted to its standby tactic of sanctions in an attempt to stave off China's rise as an economic power, the commentator noted.
"This is what you're going to see more of, because the US has no tools," Carey said. "But at the same time, it's failing everywhere. Venezuela has been under sanctions. Nothing's happened. Nicaragua, Iran, since 1979. Clearly, [American] methods aren't working. And like I said, now there's an alternative, there's not really many teeth behind these any more."
The Caribbean island nation of Cuba
has been under continuous US sanctions longer than any other country. Washington's economic blockade has been in effect for over 60 years since October 1960, less than two years after the revolution led by Fidel Castro and Che Guevara.
"Who's been the largest sponsor of terrorist groups around Cuba? It's the US, it's the exiles in Miami who've been the largest terrorist threat," Carey pointed out. "This is the US trying to basically say, if you don't play ball, we will destroy everything in your home."
For more in-depth analysis of the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.