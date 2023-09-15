https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/us-school-shootings-reach-historic-record-highs-for-second-year-1113386149.html

US School Shootings Reach Historic Record-Highs for Second Year

US School Shootings Reach Historic Record-Highs for Second Year

The number of shootings in American elementary and secondary schools that resulted in injury or death reached a new record in the 2021-2022 school year, a report compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics revealed.

2023-09-15T04:00+0000

2023-09-15T04:00+0000

2023-09-15T03:58+0000

americas

us

school shootings

record

elementary school shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107812/87/1078128750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_cb76d3bc7e311717985f282c8beaf8ef.jpg

A total of 327 school shootings at public and private elementary and secondary schools were documented in 2021-2022, including 188 incidents with casualties and 139 without any injuries or deaths, the report said on Thursday. In the same school year, 57 school shootings resulted in death and 131 shootings ended with injuries only, the report said. The new data set a new annual record number of shootings in US schools over the past 21 years. For comparison, the next highest number of school shooting incidents was recorded in 2020-2021 with a total of 93 shootings in schools, the report added. The report noted most shootings were commonly associated with drive-by incidents, accidental weapons discharge, intentional property damages and general dispute escalations, among other issues.Roughly one-third of the documented shootings were listed as having been tied to an unknown cause.For the period since 2000, the lowest number of school shootings was documented during the school year of 2009-2010 with only 14 incidents, according to the report, which also detailed that nearly 98% of school shooters between 2000 and 2021 were identified as male.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/from-columbine-to-covenant-why-the-us-cant-seem-to-escape-the-scourge-of-gun-violence-1108875658.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

national center for education statistics, gun violence, us shootings, us school shootings in america