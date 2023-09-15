https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-wreck-ukrainian-tank-1113388210.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Wreck Ukrainian Tank

The Ka-52s, which continue to perform missions in the Russian Special Military Operational Zone, are widely recognized for their performance characteristics and high durability.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter destroying a Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) tank in the southern Donetsk region of the front line.The footage shows the helicopter launching a guided missile, which exploded after hitting the armored vehicle.The clip was released in the midst of Kiev's bungled counteroffensive, which Russian President Vladimir Putin says has claimed the lives of at least 71,000 UAF soldiers.

