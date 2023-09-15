https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/xi-china-to-develop-cargo-railway-transportation-with-europe-to-boost-quality-1113392016.html
Xi: China to Develop Cargo Railway Transportation With Europe to Boost Quality
Beijing will facilitate freight railway transportation between China and Europe to boost the quality, safety and efficiency of its operation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
"[Beijing will] facilitate the development of cargo railway transportation between China and Europe aimed at higher quality, more efficiency and more safety," Xi said in a congratulatory message to the participants of the Europe-China Forum, as quoted by state-run broadcaster. Xi also said that freight railway transportation between China and Europe had effectively ensured the stability of the international production and supply chain and provided a new impetus to the development of the global economy. In July, the first cargo train from China arrived in Russia via a railway bridge over the Amur River. The bridge was launched in November 2022. The opening of the bridge has created a new transport corridor between Russia and China, reducing the distance of cargo transportation to China's northern provinces by 700 kilometers (435 miles).
