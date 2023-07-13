International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following ASEAN Meeting
China-Russia Trade Up 40.6% to $114.54Bln in First Half of 2023
Trade between Russia and China in January-June 2023 has increased by 40.6% year-on-year to $114.547 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
China has exported $52.284 billion worth of goods to Russia over the period, while Russia's export to China has increased by 19.4% to $62.263 billion. In June, the bilateral trade amounted to $20.831 billion, with China having exported $11.28 billion in goods and imported $9.551 worth of goods from Russia. In 2022, Russia-China trade increased by 29.3% year-on-year to record $190.271 billion.Meanwhile, trade between China and the United States decreased by 14.5% reaching $327.264 billion in the first half of 2023.China's exports to the US in the first half of the year decreased by 17.9% year-on-year to $239.35 billion, while US imports to China reached $87.913 billion, showing a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022.However, the US remained in the top three trading partners of China along with ASEAN and the European Union.At the end of 2022, the trade between China and the US increased by 0.6% and reached $759.427 billion.
06:18 GMT 13.07.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China in January-June 2023 has increased by 40.6% year-on-year to $114.547 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
China has exported $52.284 billion worth of goods to Russia over the period, while Russia's export to China has increased by 19.4% to $62.263 billion.
In June, the bilateral trade amounted to $20.831 billion, with China having exported $11.28 billion in goods and imported $9.551 worth of goods from Russia.
In 2022, Russia-China trade increased by 29.3% year-on-year to record $190.271 billion.
Meanwhile, trade between China and the United States decreased by 14.5% reaching $327.264 billion in the first half of 2023.
China's exports to the US in the first half of the year decreased by 17.9% year-on-year to $239.35 billion, while US imports to China reached $87.913 billion, showing a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022.
However, the US remained in the top three trading partners of China along with ASEAN and the European Union.
At the end of 2022, the trade between China and the US increased by 0.6% and reached $759.427 billion.
