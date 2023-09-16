Authorities of Russia’s Primorsky Territory Mulling Ballet Tours to North Korea

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/authorities-of-russias-primorsky-territory-mulling-ballet-tours-to-north-korea-1113422102.html

The issue of organizing a performance of ballet dancers from Russia’s Primorsky Territory in North Korea is under discussion, Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Saturday, adding that it is important to examine suitable conditions for the performance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Primorsky Territory this morning. Local authorities will discuss many issues with Kim, including the prospects of exchanging school groups for health vacations, Kozhemyako said earlier in the day. The North Korean leader also attended the "Sleeping Beauty" ballet performed on the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre. "We are discussing the issue of whether we can perform in [North] Korea. Therefore, in order to do that, we need to see how well the halls match in terms of ... bars, depth, backstage. Especially the ballet stage. I think after our experts' research, we will conduct cultural exchanges since we are close to each other," the governor told reporters. This is Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

