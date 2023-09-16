International
Russian Nuclear-Capable Aircraft, Kalibr-Armed Frigate Shown to Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok
Russian Nuclear-Capable Aircraft, Kalibr-Armed Frigate Shown to Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was shown three strategic aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) saw Russia's Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers. These aircraft form the air component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. In addition, Kim and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who met the guest, saw modern aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.The latest tour comes a day after Kim took the opportunity to visit the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and inspect Russian aircraft including the the Su-35 and the Su-57 fighter jets, among other aircraft.Accompanying Kim, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted at the time that Russia sees potential for a cooperation between the two nations on a variety of topics, including the manufacture of aircraft.In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu showed Kim Jong Un Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on the MiG-31I aircraft.The commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, told Kim about the flight and technical capabilities of the system.This Russian hypersonic missile system has no analogues in the world and has shown its high combat effectiveness.Recently, Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Vladivostok aboard the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. The ship, built in the mid-1980s, has recently been modernized and equipped with top-of-the-line weaponry. The frigate is named after Borish Shaposhnikov - a Marshal of the Soviet Union.The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, briefed the high-ranking visitors on the advanced capabilities of the new control systems, which enable the use of Kalibr cruise missiles against maritime and coastal targets at a range of up to 1,500 km.
Russian Nuclear-Capable Aircraft, Kalibr-Armed Frigate Shown to Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok

03:52 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 05:08 GMT 16.09.2023)
KNEVICHI (Russian Far East) (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was shown three strategic aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the Knevichi airfield in Primorye, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) saw Russia's Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers.
These aircraft form the air component of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.
In addition, Kim and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who met the guest, saw modern aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
The latest tour comes a day after Kim took the opportunity to visit the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and inspect Russian aircraft including the the Su-35 and the Su-57 fighter jets, among other aircraft.
Accompanying Kim, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted at the time that Russia sees potential for a cooperation between the two nations on a variety of topics, including the manufacture of aircraft.
In addition, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu showed Kim Jong Un Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile system on the MiG-31I aircraft.
The commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, told Kim about the flight and technical capabilities of the system.
This Russian hypersonic missile system has no analogues in the world and has shown its high combat effectiveness.
Recently, Kim Jong Un, accompanied by Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Vladivostok aboard the Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. The ship, built in the mid-1980s, has recently been modernized and equipped with top-of-the-line weaponry. The frigate is named after Borish Shaposhnikov - a Marshal of the Soviet Union.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, briefed the high-ranking visitors on the advanced capabilities of the new control systems, which enable the use of Kalibr cruise missiles against maritime and coastal targets at a range of up to 1,500 km.
