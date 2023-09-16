https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/chandrayaan-1-data-reveals-earths-electrons-may-be-creating-water-on-moon-1113410550.html

Chandrayaan-1 Data Reveals Earth's Electrons May Be Creating Water on Moon

Chandrayaan-1 Data Reveals Earth's Electrons May Be Creating Water on Moon

Data from the Chandrayaan-1 mission suggests that electrons from Earth's magnetosphere could be responsible for the creation of water on the Moon's surface.

2023-09-16T00:01+0000

2023-09-16T00:01+0000

2023-09-15T23:59+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

earth

moon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113008688_0:109:2096:1288_1920x0_80_0_0_6e917915256ecacc04009f5969e33f5e.jpg

Scientists have unearthed a captivating link between the Earth and the moon, revealing that electrons from our planet's magnetosphere might be the architects behind the formation of water on the lunar surface. The recent remarkable revelation stems from an in-depth analysis of data collected during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.The study unravels the mystery behind the presence of water ice on the moon's perpetually shadowed regions. Researchers have postulated that high-energy electrons within the plasma sheet of Earth's magnetosphere play a pivotal role in lunar surface weathering, and could have played a crucial role in the creation of water.Earth's magnetosphere, responsible for safeguarding our planet from space weather and the sun's radiation, holds a key role in this groundbreaking phenomenon. As the solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetosphere, it sculpts the magnetic field into a comet-like tail on the night side. This tail region, known as the plasma sheet, harbors a host of charged particles, including high-energy electrons and ions from both Earth and the solar wind.Building upon prior research that unveiled the rusting of iron in the lunar polar region due to oxygen in Earth's "magnetotail," scientists turned their attention to studying surface weathering as the moon traversed Earth's magnetotail.Analyzing remote sensing data collected by the Moon Mineralogy Mapper during the Chandrayaan-1 mission between 2008 and 2009, researchers focused on changes in water formation as the moon journeyed through Earth's magnetotail.One intriguing discovery was that water formation in the magnetotail appeared to be consistent whether the moon was within it or not. This hints at the presence of water formation processes or sources that are not directly linked to solar wind protons, opening up new avenues of exploration in our quest to understand the origins of lunar water.The study was published in the Nature Astronomy journal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/india-shares-new-images-of-moons-south-pole-after-historic-chandrayaan-3-landing-1112832884.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

chandrayaan 1 mission, india lunar mission, is there water on moon, moon surface, earth magnetosphere, moon studies, why there is water on the moon, what is on the lunar surface