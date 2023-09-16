https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/desantis-says-chance-of-trump-winning-reelection-if-convicted-of-felony-close-to-zero-1113412123.html

DeSantis: Chance of Trump Winning Reelection if Convicted of Felony ‘Close to Zero’

Florida Governor and Republican hopeful for President Ron DeSantis said that Donald Trump has "close to zero" chance of winning the election if convicted of a felony.

DeSantis said that he believed Trump should not have run for reelection even before being indicted given that he is a "deal-breaker" for many voters. However, more than half of Republican voters say that the criminal charges against Trump are not a serious cause for concern, according to a poll released on Wednesday. Trump remains the frontrunner to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with 52% support, a 34-point advantage over DeSantis, the poll said.

