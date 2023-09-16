https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/desantis-says-chance-of-trump-winning-reelection-if-convicted-of-felony-close-to-zero-1113412123.html
DeSantis: Chance of Trump Winning Reelection if Convicted of Felony ‘Close to Zero’
DeSantis: Chance of Trump Winning Reelection if Convicted of Felony ‘Close to Zero’
Florida Governor and Republican hopeful for President Ron DeSantis said that Donald Trump has "close to zero" chance of winning the election if convicted of a felony.
2023-09-16T03:09+0000
2023-09-16T03:09+0000
2023-09-16T03:20+0000
americas
donald trump
ron desantis
republican
florida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111597832_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_21086e9726ec55b8a902f90c34e723fd.jpg
DeSantis said that he believed Trump should not have run for reelection even before being indicted given that he is a "deal-breaker" for many voters. However, more than half of Republican voters say that the criminal charges against Trump are not a serious cause for concern, according to a poll released on Wednesday. Trump remains the frontrunner to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with 52% support, a 34-point advantage over DeSantis, the poll said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ron-desantis-2024-team-undergoes-third-campaign-shuffle-this-month-amid-growing-concerns-1112474349.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/01/1111597832_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d3d0ccf7a7b43bbeb421a08f4817f4a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ron desantis attacks trump, will trump be president if he is convicted, will trump lose
ron desantis attacks trump, will trump be president if he is convicted, will trump lose
DeSantis: Chance of Trump Winning Reelection if Convicted of Felony ‘Close to Zero’
03:09 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 03:20 GMT 16.09.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The chances of former President Donald Trump winning reelection if convicted on any felony charges is close to zero, Florida Governor and contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Ron DeSantis said on Friday.
DeSantis said that he believed Trump should not have run for reelection even before being indicted given that he is a "deal-breaker" for many voters.
"I think the chance of getting elected president after being convicted of a felony is as close to zero as you can get," DeSantis said in an interview with US media.
However, more than half of Republican voters say that the criminal charges against Trump are not a serious cause for concern, according to a poll released on Wednesday.
Trump remains the frontrunner to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination with 52% support, a 34-point advantage over DeSantis, the poll said.