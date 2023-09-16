https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/first-50-specialists-of-russian-emergency-ministry-arrive-in-flood-hit-libya-1113416746.html
First 50 Specialists of Russian Emergency Ministry Arrive in Flood-Hit Libya
The first 50 specialists of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) have arrived in Libya to conduct search and rescue operations, the ministry told Sputnik.
On Friday, the ministry said the third aircraft with an aeromobile hospital departed for Libya to help those affected by the devastating floods. "The first 50 specialists of the Russian EMERCOM have arrived in Libya. Russian specialists from the Leader Center will go to the city of Derna to carry out search and rescue operations," a ministry's representative said, adding that the specialists are equipped with all necessary instruments. Torrential rains hit Libya on September 10, brought by Storm Daniel. They caused destructive flooding in the country's east, where the cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones, and air and sea ports were temporarily shut down. Curfews were imposed in several flood-affected cities. As of Thursday, the number of flooding casualties exceeded 11,000, with around 20,000 people still unaccounted for, the regional broadcaster reported, citing the Libyan Red Crescent. On Wednesday, the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, said that the death toll from flooding in the city may reach from 18,000 to 20,000.
The first 50 specialists of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) have arrived in Libya to conduct search and rescue operations, the ministry told Sputnik.
On Friday, the ministry said the third aircraft with an aeromobile hospital departed for Libya to help those affected by the devastating floods
.
"The first 50 specialists of the Russian EMERCOM have arrived in Libya. Russian specialists from the Leader Center will go to the city of Derna to carry out search and rescue operations," a ministry's representative said, adding that the specialists are equipped with all necessary instruments.
Torrential rains hit Libya on September 10, brought by Storm Daniel. They caused destructive flooding in the country's east, where the cities of Susah and Derna were declared natural disaster zones, and air and sea ports were temporarily shut down. Curfews were imposed in several flood-affected cities.
As of Thursday, the number of flooding casualties exceeded 11,000, with around 20,000 people still unaccounted for, the regional broadcaster reported, citing the Libyan Red Crescent. On Wednesday, the mayor of Derna, Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, said that the death toll from flooding in the city may reach from 18,000 to 20,000.