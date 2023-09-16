Hormone-Disrupting Chemical Found in Nine Out of Ten Europeans, Study Shows

International
The chemical in question is Bisphenol A aka BPA which is often used in plastic packages and therefore praised by food industry. According to some researchers, BPA may disrupt human hormones and lead to serious conditions, including breast cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders.
The chemical in question is Bisphenol A that is often used in plastic packages and therefore praised by the food industry. According to some researchers, BPA may disrupt human hormones and lead to serious conditions, including breast cancer and neurodevelopmental disorders.
Bisphenol A aka BPA – a chemical allegedly responsible for hormone disruption - was found in the bodies the vast majority of adults in Europe, a report by the European Environment Agency has found. Scientists analyzed urine samples of roughly 2800 people from nearly a dozen countries, including Switzerland, France and Germany.
"A recent Horizon 2020 research initiative, HBM4EU, measured chemicals in people's bodies in Europe and detected BPA in the urine of 92 percent of adult participants from 11 European countries," the watchdog said in an official statement.
The agency warned that Bisphenol A found in samples exceeded maximum levels from 71 to 100 percent which meant that “population exposure to BPA in Europe” is too high and “constitutes a potential health concern.”
According to much research, BPA may affect hormones and cause health disorders including infertility, obesity and various types of cancer.
Bisphenol A is widely used in FMCG industries and may be found in common plastic food containers millions of people use on a daily basis. Previously it was even used as a component for baby bottles, but most countries outlawed such practice a decade ago.

Less Gloom and Doom Outlook

However, some experts disagree with the report. The European Medicines Agency stressed that the link beween Bisphenol A and hormone-related disorders has not been properly demonstrated “in a study in animals or humans.”
Yet the agency “acknowledge the importance of further constructive dialogue,” stressing that they use different risk assessment approaches and do not rule out the possibility that further research will prove BPA more dangerous.
Nevertheless, the governments plan to reduce exposure of their population to BPA. Paris has gone so far as to completely ban it while other western nations plan to limit the use of the likely-dangerous chem.
