https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/krasukha-russias-new-unrivalled-electronic-warfare-system-1113415601.html

‘Krasukha’: Russia's New Unrivalled Electronic Warfare System

‘Krasukha’: Russia's New Unrivalled Electronic Warfare System

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video of the use of the Krasukha-S4 EW system in the special military operation zone in Ukraine. How does this system works and what about its efficiency? Sputnik explores.

2023-09-16T10:02+0000

2023-09-16T10:02+0000

2023-09-16T10:02+0000

military

russia

ukraine

krasukha-4

electronic warfare system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113415441_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_fd283017ffaa1833769cd2b3a00607a1.jpg

What's Krasukha Needed For?The Krasukha-S4 is created to render spy satellites, ground-based radars, and airborne systems completely ineffective. It achieves this by generating jamming signals that target core radar frequencies and other radio-emitting sources.The main purpose of the Krasukha system is to protect command posts, troops and air defenses from aerial reconnaissance and high-precision weapons. The EW system closely interacts with air defense systems, which destroy an enemy object after receiving its location from Krasukha-S4.In addition, the system successfully engages unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying at extremely low altitudes. Krasukha's software and hardware systems have the ability to disrupt a drone's on-board equipment, effectively rendering the UAV blind and helpless. This forces the aircraft to climb to higher altitudes, placing it within the reach of the Russian air defenses, which then annihilate the target.Unique Characteristics According to Russian expert Roman Nasonov, Krasukha-S4 is the most effective system in its class. It is capable of creating radio jamming in a wide range of frequencies, without restrictions in azimuth and elevation.The system can effectively engage any air target. The range of a Krasukha-S4 complex, consisting of two vehicles, is more than 300 kilometers (186 miles).Krasukha-S4's wheelbase is a four-axle Kamaz all-terrain vehicle, so the mobile complex can operate in any area, at temperatures ranging from minus 50C to plus 50C degrees.Start of Mass Production Krasukha-S4, developed by the Radioelectronic Technologies Concern KRET, a holding company under the Russian state-owned Rostec Corporation, was created in 2009 and went into mass production for its electronic warfare system in 2011.After a span of two years, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) acquired the inaugural batch of Krasukha-S4 systems. This technology, as highlighted by KRET, possesses the capability to be utilized for airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) as well.Use in Special Op Zone The MoD recently unveiled a video showcasing the Krasukha-S4, jamming a reconnaissance drone belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). This incident took place within the Russian territory of the special military operation zone in Ukraine.The ministry also quoted a crew member of the Krasukha-S4 vehicle who stated that "throughout the special operation, the ES system proves its effectiveness." He added that they implement their “combat mission quite successfully.”In addition to UAF drones, the Krasukha-S4 effectively countered enemy ballistic missiles and aircraft, the crew member pointed out.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

electronic warfare system, russia's krasukha-s4 system. russia's krasukha ew system, video of use of krasukha ew system in russia's special military operation zone in ukraine