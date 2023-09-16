https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/party-of-ousted-nigerien-president-opposes-ecowas-intervention-in-country-1113424677.html

Party of Ousted Nigerien President Opposes ECOWAS Intervention in Country

The Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism says it opposes intervention in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States even while calling for the release of its leader, deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

The party also noted the possible negative consequences of the intervention for people held by the military leadership, as well as for the country's population as a whole, the ANP news agency reported. The party also raised concern about the release of Bazoum, his family and other people detained since July 26, the news agency reported, adding that the leadership of the party called for focusing on the goals of "reinstating" Bazoum, as well as "restoring constitutional order by all non-military means." The military takeover in Niger took place on July 26. Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the takeover, ECOWAS suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened intervention if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.

