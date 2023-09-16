International
Russia Shoots Down Two Ukrainian Drones Above Kaluga, Tver Regions
Russia Shoots Down Two Ukrainian Drones Above Kaluga, Tver Regions
Russian air defenses have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“In the early morning of September 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed Ukrainian UAVs over the Kaluga and Tver regions,” the ministry said.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
04:18 GMT 16.09.2023

04:18 GMT 16.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses have destroyed two Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“In the early morning of September 16, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed Ukrainian UAVs over the Kaluga and Tver regions,” the ministry said.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties. Military experts stress that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia pursue no meaningful military goal apart from boosting morale among Ukrainians.
