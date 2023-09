https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russias-air-defenses-drop-11-ukrainian-drones-over-crimea-overnight-1113359678.html

Russia's Air Defenses Drop 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Crimea Overnight

Russian air defense systems shot down 11 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Thursday.

"On September 14, around 5:30 a.m. Moscow time [02:30 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type UAVs was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 11 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.

