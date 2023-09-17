https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/canada-to-allocate-24mln-for-supply-of-air-defense-systems-to-ukraine-1113442863.html

Canada to Allocate $24Mln for Supply of Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Canada will contribute 33 million Canadian dollars to a UK-led international partnership to provide air defense systems to Ukraine, adding that this contribution would be part of the $500 million funding.

The statement added that this contribution would be part of the $500 million funding, announced in June by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kiev. The partnership was created in June 2023 by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom to provide air defense missiles to Ukraine, the statement said. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

