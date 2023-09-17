International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/mali-burkina-faso-niger-sign-charter-to-create-defense-alliance-1113425182.html
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance
The leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso signed a charter to create a defensive alliance on Saturday.
2023-09-17T02:02+0000
2023-09-17T02:02+0000
burkina faso
niger
mali
africa
assimi goita
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113425264_0:171:2048:1323_1920x0_80_0_0_f58f3e9d5b80aee579ce7aa6f13157a2.jpg
"I have signed today with the leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako Gourma Charter, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to create an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our people," Goita said on X. An attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force, the document read. The parties also commit to fighting terrorism and organized crime on the territory of Sahel states, the charter added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/party-of-ousted-nigerien-president-opposes-ecowas-intervention-in-country-1113424677.html
burkina faso
niger
mali
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113425264_189:0:1958:1327_1920x0_80_0_0_6b611c1e4fbac4b3d36975b133b22885.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
assimi goita, alliance of shael states, defensive pact in africa,
assimi goita, alliance of shael states, defensive pact in africa,

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance

02:02 GMT 17.09.2023
© Assimi GoitaAssimi Goita, interim President of Mali, signs a defensive charter with Burkina Faso and Niger on September 16, 2023
Assimi Goita, interim President of Mali, signs a defensive charter with Burkina Faso and Niger on September 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© Assimi Goita
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have signed a charter establishing an alliance of Sahel states to create a collective defense architecture, Mali's interim president for the transitional period, Assimi Goita, said on Saturday.
"I have signed today with the leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako Gourma Charter, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to create an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our people," Goita said on X.
An attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force, the document read.
The parties also commit to fighting terrorism and organized crime on the territory of Sahel states, the charter added.
ECOWAS Senegalese troops hold their position in Barra, across from the Gambian capital Banjul - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2023
Africa
Party of Ousted Nigerien President Opposes ECOWAS Intervention in Country
Yesterday, 23:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала