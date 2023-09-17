https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/mali-burkina-faso-niger-sign-charter-to-create-defense-alliance-1113425182.html
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance
The leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso signed a charter to create a defensive alliance on Saturday.
"I have signed today with the leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako Gourma Charter, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to create an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our people," Goita said on X. An attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force, the document read. The parties also commit to fighting terrorism and organized crime on the territory of Sahel states, the charter added.
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have signed a charter establishing an alliance of Sahel states to create a collective defense architecture, Mali's interim president for the transitional period, Assimi Goita, said on Saturday.
"I have signed today with the leaders of Burkina Faso and Niger the Liptako Gourma Charter, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States to create an architecture of collective defense and mutual assistance for the benefit of our people," Goita said on X.
An attack on the sovereignty or territorial integrity of one or more parties to the charter will be regarded as aggression against the other parties and will require their assistance, including the use of military force, the document read.
The parties also commit to fighting terrorism and organized crime on the territory of Sahel states, the charter added.