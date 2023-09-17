International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroys Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region - Mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses prevented another attempted drone attack in the region early on Sunday.
Russian Air Defense Destroys Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region - Mayor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed over the Moscow Region another Ukrainian drone attempting to attack the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.
"Another drone that tried to carry out an attack on Moscow was shot down tonight by air defense forces in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, there are also no damages or casualties after the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense also shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the Domodedovsky District of the Moscow Region.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Prevents Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea
The attack was one of several thwarted by Russian air defenses across the Russia and Crimea.
