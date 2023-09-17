https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-destroys-another-ukrainian-drone-over-moscow-region---mayor-1113425610.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region - Mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defenses prevented another attempted drone attack in the region early on Sunday.
"Another drone that tried to carry out an attack on Moscow was shot down tonight by air defense forces in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, there are also no damages or casualties after the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on Telegram. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense also shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the Domodedovsky District of the Moscow Region.The attack was one of several thwarted by Russian air defenses across the Russia and Crimea.
moscow region
moscow
russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed over the Moscow Region another Ukrainian drone attempting to attack the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.
"Another drone that tried to carry out an attack on Moscow was shot down tonight by air defense forces in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region. According to preliminary data, there are also no damages or casualties after the fall of the debris," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense also shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the Domodedovsky District of the Moscow Region.
The attack was one of several thwarted by Russian air defenses across the Russia and Crimea.