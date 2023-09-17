https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-prevents-drone-attacks-on-moscow-crimea-1113424830.html
Russian Air Defense Prevents Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea
Russian air defenses shot down drones over Moscow and across Crimea, Moscow's mayor and the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram.
"Tonight, air defense repelled a drone attack on Moscow in the city district of Istra. According to preliminary data, there were no destruction or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin said on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the air defense shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone.Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that it thwarted several drone attacks by Ukrainian forces from several directions Crimea. The first involved two drones on the western coast of Crimea.Less than an hour later, more attacks were attempted using Ukrainian drones on the northwestern and eastern coasts. They were also defeated.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense forces repelled a drone attack on the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday.
"Tonight, air defense repelled a drone attack on Moscow in the city district of Istra. According to preliminary data, there were no destruction or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the air defense shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that it thwarted several drone attacks by Ukrainian forces from several directions Crimea. The first involved two drones on the western coast of Crimea.
"On September 17, at about 01:15 Moscow time [22:15 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist drone attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles off the western coast of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.
Less than an hour later, more attacks were attempted using Ukrainian drones on the northwestern and eastern coasts. They were also defeated.
"From 01:45 to 02:20 Moscow time [22:45-23:20 GMT], another terrorist attack by the Kiev regime on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. Air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the northwestern and eastern coasts of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.