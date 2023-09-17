https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-air-defense-prevents-drone-attacks-on-moscow-crimea-1113424830.html

Russian Air Defense Prevents Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea

Russian Air Defense Prevents Drone Attacks on Moscow, Crimea

Russian air defenses shot down drones over Moscow and across Crimea, Moscow's mayor and the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Telegram.

2023-09-17T00:03+0000

2023-09-17T00:03+0000

2023-09-17T00:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

crimea

moscow

russian defense ministry

defense ministry

sergei sobyanin

drone attack

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110772636_0:124:3201:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab71ff9fc11b1b84437e06e2c6b9d9d.jpg

"Tonight, air defense repelled a drone attack on Moscow in the city district of Istra. According to preliminary data, there were no destruction or casualties at the site where the debris fell," Sobyanin said on Telegram. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the air defense shot down a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone.Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement that it thwarted several drone attacks by Ukrainian forces from several directions Crimea. The first involved two drones on the western coast of Crimea.Less than an hour later, more attacks were attempted using Ukrainian drones on the northwestern and eastern coasts. They were also defeated.

crimea

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone attacks on moscow; drone attacks in crimea; ukrainian drone attacks