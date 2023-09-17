https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-navy-escorted-us-submarine-for-record-9-hours-in-march-1113433508.html

Russian Navy Escorted US Submarine for Record 9 Hours in March

Russia's naval aviation spotted and escorted a US submarine for a record nine hours during an inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet in March, the naval aviation chief of the Russian navy, Andrey Pakhomov, said on Sunday.

"The most vivid example is that in March there was a surprise inspection by order of the supreme commander-in-chief under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of the navy, a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet was held, during which the forces of anti-submarine aviation detected a US submarine in the designated areas," Pakhomov told Russian broadcaster Zvezda. The submarine did not notice the escort because the aircraft used passive means of tracking, he added.

