International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-navy-escorted-us-submarine-for-record-9-hours-in-march-1113433508.html
Russian Navy Escorted US Submarine for Record 9 Hours in March
Russian Navy Escorted US Submarine for Record 9 Hours in March
Russia's naval aviation spotted and escorted a US submarine for a record nine hours during an inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet in March, the naval aviation chief of the Russian navy, Andrey Pakhomov, said on Sunday.
2023-09-17T10:50+0000
2023-09-17T10:50+0000
military
russia
russian pacific fleet
us
submarine
us sub
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105382/70/1053827064_0:54:1200:729_1920x0_80_0_0_03678bd031fae4fdbb8031c89ccb919e.jpg
"The most vivid example is that in March there was a surprise inspection by order of the supreme commander-in-chief under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of the navy, a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet was held, during which the forces of anti-submarine aviation detected a US submarine in the designated areas," Pakhomov told Russian broadcaster Zvezda. The submarine did not notice the escort because the aircraft used passive means of tracking, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/russian-pacific-fleet-three-centuries-keeping-window-to-the-east-open-1110504440.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105382/70/1053827064_86:0:1153:800_1920x0_80_0_0_31af9a4e0a78e7b36456b9061d8eeec4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian pacific fleet, russian naval aviation, russian jets excorted us submarine, us submarine
russian pacific fleet, russian naval aviation, russian jets excorted us submarine, us submarine

Russian Navy Escorted US Submarine for Record 9 Hours in March

10:50 GMT 17.09.2023
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry Russian Pacific fleet
Russian Pacific fleet - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's naval aviation spotted and escorted a US submarine for a record nine hours during an inspection of the Russian Pacific Fleet in March, the naval aviation chief of the Russian navy, Andrey Pakhomov, said on Sunday.
"The most vivid example is that in March there was a surprise inspection by order of the supreme commander-in-chief under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of the navy, a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet was held, during which the forces of anti-submarine aviation detected a US submarine in the designated areas," Pakhomov told Russian broadcaster Zvezda.
Servicemen of the Russian Pacific Fleet celebrate Navy Day in Vladivostok. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2023
Military
Russian Pacific Fleet: Three Centuries Keeping Window to the East Open
21 May, 17:00 GMT
The submarine did not notice the escort because the aircraft used passive means of tracking, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала